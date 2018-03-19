DC city councilman apologizes for anti-Semitic rant blaming Rothschild family for â€˜weather controlâ€™

Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y'all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation[.] ... And D.C. keep talking about, 'We a resilient city.' And that's a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.

I had never heard of Washington, D.C. city councilman Trayon White, Sr. until his Facebook post video last Friday blaming the Rothschild family for controlling the weather (and apparently causing the snowfall that was occurring as he spoke) started to garner media attention. You can watch the 20-second video below, in which he intones :

White is a Democrat, of course, and a protégé of former mayor and council member Marion Barry. His D.C. Council website claims he is an educated man:

He graduated with a 3.7 GPA and honors from Frank W. Ballou Senior High School and continued his education at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

He may be a bigot, but he cannot be dismissed as a moron. His web page mentions that he is active in mentoring youth:

While enrolled at the University of Maryland, Mr. White dedicated himself to the children of the neighborhood, in which he was raised, by making weekly trips home, to coach little league football at Boys & Girls Club No. 11 & FBR for at risk youth. He was heavily involved in the nonprofit, "East of the River Clergy, Police and Community Partnership", which created a platform to do youth violence intervention in the community. Mr. White built great relationships and the trust of the community. He also demonstrates his commitment to accessible education to the village of Ward 8 by mentoring them from grade school to college. In 2008, Mr. White founded and continued to serve until recently as Executive Director of a youth oriented non-profit organization, HICKS, Inc. (Helping Inner City Kids Succeed), which creates activities for youth development in some of Washington's toughest neighborhoods. In 2010, Mr. White was awarded the President Barack Obama Volunteer Service Award. The year 2011 was one of great accomplishments, as Mr. White was elected to the State Board of Education for Ward 8 to complete the term of the late William Lockridge. Mr. White was re-elected in 2012. Even after his time on the State School Board of Education, Mr. White's work in the community is well documented with its positive influence on 300 youth annually. Mr. White is also known for his common sense approach and business acumen that show youth the correct pathway to successful living, personally and professionally. He really enjoys being a community leader and positive example for all youth in Ward 8 and across this Nation's Capitol. In 2015, he ran for the DC Council to represent Ward 8 to fill the seat of the late Marion Barry. He lost by less [sic] than 80 votes. In 2016, Mr. White upset the incumbent by energizing non-traditional voters through his "We the People" campaign. On January, 2, 2017, Mr. White was sworn in as the Ward 8 Councilmember.

After his video started garnering media notice:

The Washington Post said they reached out to White for clarification, to which he wrote, "The video says what it says."

But one of the groups that supported his successful run for the D.C. Council was Jews United for Justice, and this group apparently had some words with its favored candidate. Last night, he posted a fulsome apology to social media:

I really do apologize. I work very closely with the Jewish community and never want to offend anyone, especially with Anti-Semitic remarks. pic.twitter.com/TvUgf55UeF — Trayon White (@trayonwhite) March 19, 2018

The idea that the Rothschild family controls weather is an outgrowth of a tradition dating back more than a century, attributing many calamities, especially wars, to that formerly prominent banking family creating disasters for profit. It is bunkum, of course, but the World's Oldest Hatred knows no boundaries in its reasons for hate.

The fact that a community leader and mentor to hundreds of youths casually accepts such lunacy is an indication of the depth of Jew-hatred in prominent elements of the African-American community. Lurking in the background is the refusal of national Democrats to denounce Louis Farrakhan, admirer of Hitler and accuser of Judaism as a "satanic religion."

No doubt, there will be many Jew-haters who will point to White's apology as evidence of the amazing power of Jews to bend people to their will.

For too long, America's establishment media and politicians have nodded and winked at Jew-hatred by blacks. They would rather tolerate this poisonous thought than confront it, because the Democrats win no national elections without 90% support by black voters. That bargain tells you everything you need to know about their moral standing.