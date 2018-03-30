Report: Israeli stealth jets fly over Iran

The stealth jets, among the most advanced in the world, are Lockeed-Martin F-35 Adirs, bought under license by the Israeli government. The planes became operational last December and this may have been one of the first combat tests of the aircraft.

A report in the Jerusalem Post quoting Arab media says that two Israeli stealth jets flew over Iran in the past month, targeting the Iranian cities Bandar Abbas, Esfahan and Shiraz.

The report states that the two fighter jets, among the most advanced in the world, circled at high altitude above Persian Gulf sites suspected of being associated with the Iranian nuclear program.



It also states that the two jets went undetected by radar, including by the Russian radar system located in Syria. The source refused to confirm if the operation was undertaken in coordination with the US army, which has recently conducted joint exercises with the IDF.



The source added that the seven F-35 fighters in active service in the IAF have conducted a number of missions in Syria and on the Lebanese-Syrian border. He underlined that the fighter jets can travel from Israel to Iran twice without refueling. Israel has admitted to launching about 100 air strikes on Syria over the past five years, targeting Hezbollah terrorists, weapons convoys and infrastructure, and it is believed to be behind dozens more.

Some are questioning the report, but it was only a matter of time before the Israelis tested the new, Russian made, state of the art air defense that Iran purchased after the nuclear deal gave them the cash to do so. The planes appeared to pass the test with flying colors.

Israel is not known for sending subtle messages. When Hamas sends a couple of homemade rockets into Israel, the IDF responds with overwhelming force. Last month, an Iranian drone crashed on Israeli land and the IDF immediately launched a strike hitting a dozen Iranian and Hezb'allah targets along the Lebanese border.

This secret war between Iran and Israel could escalate into a full scale conflict, but only if Iran continues to build up its forces in Syria and Lebanon. There may come a point where the Iranian build up has gone too far and Israel feels the necessity to attack.

If that happens, expect those F-35s to play a prominent role in taking out Iranian air defenses.