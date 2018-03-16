Obama's 'civilian army': It was the students all along

Now we know what that "civilian army" that President Obama was always telling us about consisted of. We saw them in force all over the country not too long ago. Throughout his eight years in office, he was secretly forming legions of youth shock troops under the tutelage and leadership of the teacher unions to be called out into the streets to fight the battles of his radical progressive ideology. And how well he and his union cadre operated on their first mission out of the classrooms into the battlefields of the streets and beamed into the homes of every American via his well coordinated media accomplices. It was a startling success for his war on the Constitution and the future of our country. These kids, supposedly spurred on by the horrible shootings in Parkland, Florida, were immediately rounded up by local Democrat politicians and their TV and press subordinates to ballyhoo to the world that this nation is controlled by, of all organizations, the NRA and that they, the teenage spokesmen for humanity and decency, were demanding that all licensed, trained, and law-abiding gun owners be deprived of their constitutional rights – and, of course, that President Trump be impeached. Like locusts, these uninformed kids left no doubt that they will return in force whenever "democracy" is again threatened.

Randi Weingarten, the head of the millions-strong teacher unions, did not spend her hours in the White House "wasting time" discussing the educational deprivations of the current school system. No way! Her time was well spent learning to politically organize her minions to psychologically prepare the kids of America to use their weaponry of youth, innocence, and fragility to overturn the freedoms their grandparents and forefathers fought so hard to secure. With the liberal progressives planning student marches, bus trips, media interviews, all taking place during school hours, where were the voices of those who should have demanded that any demonstrations or the like must not be conducted during learning time, but on off-hours and weekends? What of the kids who wanted to remain in school during these day trips all over the country? Who was left behind to teach them and care for their needs? Did communities hold votes to approve these actions? Were the parents of those kids ever afforded the respect to be called before cameras and given the opportunity to voice their disapproval of using their kids as shock troops, marching and demonstrating like a bunch of Al Sharptons and Black Lives Matter thugs? Was the safety of these kids who were basically ordered out of the security of their classrooms ever considered? Again, we have seen just the beginning of the progressive forces within our country utilizing unsophisticated, easily led schoolkids for their political purposes. This is a dangerous precedent. Schools are being closed for the purpose of their students being put on the front lines to fight the battles for which they are not sophisticated enough to wage. This Obama planned strategy is an ominous sign that the forces planning to overthrow our democracy are well funded, planned, and on the march.