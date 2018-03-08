Nancy Pelosi donates speaker's gavel – rather than herself – to Smithsonian

"We need the voices of all women," she said in her remarks .

Nancy Pelosi donated the oversized gavel she used during her brief tenure as speaker of the House. The gavel has no special significance other than the fact that the hand that wielded it belonged to a female body rather than a male one.

Even conservative ones? I think Nancy would rather hear the voice of men disguised as women than women disguised as liberals.

"We need their courage and their strength because when women succeed, America succeeds."

Does America also succeed when men succeed, or only when women succeed? Have we ever in modern history had an America where men succeeded but not women, or vice versa?

"For our daughters and our granddaughters, today we have broken the marble ceiling," she said at the time.

Are women now more able to become speaker of the House because Nancy Pelosi did? Or are they less able to because her speakership was viewed as brief and marked by failure, and she's currently about as popular as a bout of polio in a maternity ward?

Pelosi, 77, served four years as speaker, relinquishing the post after Republicans captured the House majority in the 2010 elections.

...and has been in the minority ever since then. Does Nancy take any responsibility for that?

It's funny, because even though Nancy is allegedly a role model for women and girls, so many of her own colleagues want her to GET OUT, to GET OUT NOW, and to LEAVE OFFICE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. Does that further endear her as a role model for women and girls?

I wonder if the exhibit will feature quotes such as these from her fellow Democrats:

"I think you'd have to be an idiot to think we could win the House with Pelosi at the top," said Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas)[.] "It's time for Nancy Pelosi to go, and the entire leadership team," said Rep. Kathleen Rice. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, perhaps the most vocal anti-Pelosi Democrat, said last week that "we as Democrats have to come to terms with the fact that we lost again," before calling for "a new generation of leadership."

Given all the free time Nancy has now and the fact that the Smithsonian likes to collect historical artifacts, it's amazing that Nancy has not yet volunteered to be a part-time exhibit at the National Museum of American History. All she has to do is stand perfectly still, and everyone will think she's part of the exhibit.

Exit question: Will we ever see the day when a woman is lauded for her achievements alone, rather than the fact that she is a woman who has allegedly achieved something of value?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.