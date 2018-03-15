Nancy Pelosi about to get the boot?

Conor Lamb's congressional victory in Pennsylvania wasn't just bad news for his Republican opponent, Rick Saccone. Guess who else lost big from this special election? Yep, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is finding herself a massive liability to her party, and now swamp-watcher Mike Allen of Axios is reporting that she's actually tottering.

In a top post headlined 'Pelosi in Peril,' Allen writes: Top Democrats tell me that if they take back the House in November, a restoration of Speaker Nancy Pelosi is no longer guaranteed. In fact, some well-wired House Democrats predict she will be forced aside after the election and replaced by a younger, less divisive Dem. The big picture: Conor Lamb, 33, won his U.S. House race in Pennsylvania this week after saying he wouldn't vote for her for leader — a new template for moderates. Pelosi has hung in through the minority, and remains the party's most consistent fundraiser. As for whether she'll return as Speaker, she has just said that it's up to the members. (Her allies note that she has never lost a leadership vote.) But others have their eye on the gavel, and many members want a younger, newer face. Her No. 2 and longtime rival, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, 78, covets the job but is three months older than she is. Here's the gross part: The just-as-surreal Adam Schiff is one of the names in the pot to replace her. Pelosi II will ride again. It all makes perfect sense. Pelosi has been showing signs of weakness in her compulsive pandering to any leftist constituency. Her insistence on championing DREAMers in a bid to pander for Latino votes has led her to make ridiculous statements as well as take torrents of abuse from enraged illegal-alien activist groups, even as their ally. Anyone can see that it's her waning influence that has led her to some pathetic suck-ups to fringe special interest groups. And apparently, the victory of Lamb in Pennsylvania, who specifically ran for office on a promise to not vote for Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker should Democrats re-take the House in November was the final nail in the coffin. Pelosi has a lot of power among the Democrats. According to Allen, in his piece linked above, she's the moneybags who distributes the goodies to Democrats, which is why so many support her and her unhinged babbling statements, and she also is known for getting results by muscling Democrats to vote together as a tight, zero-dissidents bloc. That makes her valuable to a Democratic president such as President Obama - and given the insane far-left agenda she has enacted, absolutely hated on the right and an object of chariness among Democratic moderates. She after all, muscled together the Democrats-only bloc on Obamacare - much to the nation's regret. Since Pelosi has a record of clinging to power and seems to like to use it, it might mean a fight, with money and the Obamacare record becoming central to the issue. She doesn't go quietly, and doesn't understand 'retirement' so get ready for some fireworks as they attempt to dislodge this jurassic barnicle who has up until now, defined them.