McCabe's firing demonstrates that the swamp is deep

I would think that the media and Democrats would want people at the FBI to be honest, unbiased, and accountable. They certainly would not want the taxpayers on the hook from this and force future generations to have to pay millions to government bureaucrats who violated the public trust, would they?

A person appointed by President Obama recommends the firing of an FBI agent because of serious misconduct and lying. Attorney General Jeff Sessions fires him per that recommendation, and the U.S. president supports that decision. Of course, the media and Democrats, in feigned outrage, call it a political firing and defend the FBI's now-former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and want the taxpayers to pay the fifty year-old liar's generous pension.

Nope, instead of caring about the integrity of the government, they go after Trump as they do every day.

The FBI’s Office of Personal Responsibility has recommended the firing of former deputy director Andrew McCabe, who is accused of serious misconduct. The recommendation apparently resulted from a report by the Justice Department’s inspector general, which found that McCabe leaked sensitive details about the FBI’s investigation of the Clinton Foundation to a Wall Street Journal reporter and then lied about it to the IG’s office.

The way the media and other Democrats are reporting and acting on McCabe is the exact way they have treated most scandals the last eight years.

IRS tax-exempt section chief Lois Lerner violated the rights of political opponents of Obama, lied, and then destroyed documents and neither the FBI nor the media cared. Lerner collected her generous pension and went off into the retirement sunset.

Hillary and her aides continually violated laws, lied and destroyed documents and people at the FBI and Justice Department made sure she was not prosecuted. Then they lied about it. The media not only didn't care about that, they wholeheartedly supported Hillary for president.

Meanwhile, less powerful people were charged and went to jail for lesser crimes, and no one at Justice was punished for preferential treatment. Throughout all of this special treatment of Hillary, the media and Democrats pretended they cared about Justice for all.

Personnel at the Veterans Administration continually lied about wait lists and veterans died as they get poor treatment. Thank goodness the VA workers didn't get charged and lose their pensions.

The ATF lost track of guns in the Fast and Furious scandal and people died there, too, as a result but nobody lost his or her job or pension.

The Obama Administration illegally spied on thousands, including political opponents, illegally leaked, and illegally unmasked Americans caught up in intelligence dragnets, negating rules precisely to protect them, and instead of the media or other Democrats getting outraged, we find they targeted the same people.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, former FBI Director James Comey, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former National Security Council Deputy Director Ben Rhodes, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and others repeatedly lied to Congress or to the American people through the press and instead of the Justice Department charging them or the media caring, they are held in high regard and are repeatedly used as sources to trash Trump.

Meanwhile, as many powerful perjurers are allowed to skate, Special Counsel Robert Mueller targets people surrounding Trump with perjury even though there was no underlying crime that caused the investigation in the first place and not one person in the media or Democrat cares that they and their families are losing their money and livelihoods.

Yet they care about McCabe?

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn did not commit any crime, and yet Mueller charged him with lying, and he is losing his house to pay lawyers while the media and Democrats yawn. They don't care about Flynn but they care about McCabe? The case against Flynn was not even a good case.

According to two sources familiar with the meetings, Comey told lawmakers that the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn did not believe that Flynn had lied to them, or that any inaccuracies in his answers were intentional. As a result, some of those in attendance came away with the impression that Flynn would not be charged with a crime pertaining to the Jan. 24 interview.

We are repeatedly told that Russia has tried to influence U.S elections for years, yet the first investigation came after Trump was elected, and after the media, House intelligence committee Democrat Adam Schiff, other Democrats, and the Justice Department clearly knew that the Steele dossier was fake and paid for by Hillary and the Democratic National Committee and that the spying that it led to was unjustified. Yet the investigation of Trump and his people continues.

If intelligence agencies and the Justice Department actually thought there was interference in elections by Russians, they would also have investigated people surrounding Hillary and Obama but they did not, they only targeted Trump.

The investigation by Mueller is and has always been a witch hunt targeting Trump and it is destroying a lot of people, but the media and Democrats only have cared so far about McCabe and other FBI agents who clearly violated their duty by protecting Hillary, targeting Trump, and not telling the truth about it.

The swamp is deep and Trump is obviously not the problem. The main problem is that the majority of the media is protecting the swamp instead of the American people. I would think they would be ashamed but they are not. They continue to double down.