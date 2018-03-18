Comey’s McCabe narrative crumbles as he hawks his new book

During his June 8, 2017 Congressional testimony, James Comey vowed, “Andy is a total pro,” referring to disgraced FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe , who was fired last Friday for, among other things, lying to the Inspector General.

During the same testimony, Comey asserted that the Trump administration lied when it concluded the FBI was “poorly led, and that its workforce had lost confidence in its leader.”

Comey swore, “those were lies, plain and simple. And I am so sorry that the FBI workforce had to hear them and I’m so sorry the American people were told them.”

Lies, really?

Comey is a lawyer, and one might think as such, Comey would be able to differentiate between fact and opinion. Yet Comey chose Congress, and not some cocktail party with Peter Strzok and FISA Judge Rudlolph Contreras, as the setting to accuse Trump of lying when he said the FBI leadership had its problems.

The irony is rich. Comey testified under oath that Trump lied for giving an opinion, while at the same time, FBI leadership was lying to the Inspector General over its corrupt handling of the Clinton investigation.

Comey responds to this revelation, not with a ‘mea culpa,’ but by peddling his new book instead.

On Saturday, Comey tweeted, “Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.“

“Buy my book,” Comey in effect screams!

“Or better yet, buy my book and pay $100 to hear me speak (Comey is going on a speaking tour and charging $97 a ticket).”

While Comey is cashing in on his book and speaking tour, Andy “the Total Pro” McCabe is missing out on a 2 million dollar pension and is currently planning his legal defense to try to stay out of jail (not exactly how the plan in “Andy’s office” was drawn up, I presume).

As irony abounds, whatever you call it: chutzpah or delusional cognition, Comey has got it, and in a really big way.

