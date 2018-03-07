Hypocrisy, thy name is Oscar

Much has been written in the past few days about the balderdash that was the Oscar Awards program that aired Sunday night. Those who lost those four hours of their lives to what amounted to an interminable, self-aggrandizing celebration by celebrities surely regret the waste of that time. Has there ever been a more self-obsessed group of narcissists outside Washington, D.C.? If one were deposited on Earth like the Brother From Another Planet, one would think the creatures in the Kodak theater that night were the kings and queens of the universe. One can only conclude that they, so blinded by the light of their own reflected glory in film, actually believe they are the kings and queens of the universe. Why else shoot hot dogs at the peons in the cheap seats watching the show on a big screen? Was that supposed to be funny? It was not. It was crude and classless. And it revealed exactly who those people are. They inhabit such a rarefied world that they have not a clue how the real people in America work, live, and think. Most of them, these privileged film stars and the talented people who serve them, are quite ignorant of the world outside their own celebrity. There are exceptions – Dolly Parton, for example – but they are rare. With the exception of Darkest Hour and Dunkirk, the rest of the films nominated were art house movies that few people saw, for good reason. They were a mixed bag of horror (Get Out), anger and depression (Three Billboards), clichéd and nonsensical (The Shape of Water), tedious (Phantom Thread), historically twisted to serve the left (The Post), pederasty (Call Me By Your Name), and a lightweight high school memoir (Lady Bird).

That The Shape of Water beat Darkest Hour is a testament to the sheer idiocy of Academy voters. Perhaps most of them take for granted the glories of Western civilization and have no idea that it was Winston Churchill who saved the institution. All they know is that America is bad; all other poor countries are good, no matter who or what kind of tyrant their leader may be. The American left embraced Hugo Chávez, who, along with his successor, destroyed Venezuela. To this day, they adore Castro, who kept the Cuban people prisoners for over fifty years; his brother to this day carries on his tyranny. They revere the odious, psychotic Che Guevera! None of them, especially those in the film industry, has ever admitted that they were wrong to support those genocidal thugs. No. To this bunch, Trump is a Nazi! He's a Nazi, yet they want him to confiscate everyone's guns! That is how ignorant of history they are. They actually believe that only tyrants let their people keep arms. The film crowd rages against guns, calls for confiscation, and yet was surrounded that night by five hundred armed security personnel. How's that for hypocrisy writ large? They do not venture out of their homes without their own private security. "For me but not for thee" is their motto (see "The Shape of Virtue"). The crowd that celebrated the pedophile rapist Roman Polanski so vociferously a few years ago, and Meryl Streep, who called Harvey Weinstein "god," could not be bothered to stand for the moving tribute to our military. This is who these people are. They make their fabulous livings by pretending to be characters in stories. Sometimes the stories are good ones, even great ones. Often they teach us things about history or life that we need to know. But most often, they are a waste of time and money. Few of them are great anymore. Yet the people who make these films congratulate themselves as though they have contributed something of value to our culture. Ninety percent of what they produce is violent, even gruesome, and prurient far beyond what is necessary to tell the story. Gun violence is their métier, the bloodier the better, and then they demand that the Second Amendment be repealed! Whoa! Let's think about that for a moment. Two things are certain. We need to preserve the Second Amendment; the government cannot and will not protect us from terrorists or crazy people. And film industry people, like our Beltway politicians, are thoroughly disconnected from the millions of Americans who make the country work. Not only are they disconnected from them, but they have contempt for them. And now that they, both the Hollywood crowd and the blinkered establishment in D.C., have made their disdain so evident, we are done with them. All of them. Make a good film. We will show up in droves. Keep making the same anti-family, anti-American dross, and we will stay home, as we have been throughout this past year. As for the Beltway crowd, Trump was elected to end their self-serving power over the rest of us. As long as he is making them all apoplectic, the film folk and the establishment pols, we are going to support him. He is doing what he promised to do. He is trying to make America great again in spite of all the powers that be aligned against him. The Oscars, once a celebration of quality entertainment, are now just a hollow reminder of days gone by. The film industry is only about politics now and the tyranny of political correctness. It is no longer about artistic achievement. Image: Disney via Flickr.