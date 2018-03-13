Hillary and Schiff, birds of a feather

Hillary Clinton's appearance and speech at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai to plug her book, What Happened, garnered quite a lot of attention on Monday. The woman is still oozing contempt from every pore as she attempts to explain why she lost the election. She thinks nothing of maligning Americans on foreign soil. She lost because "white women vote how their husbands tell them to vote." She lost because the people in those states she lost are "backward." Trump voters don't want black people to have rights. They don't want women to have jobs. They don't want Indian-Americans to succeed more than they already do. (Indian-Americans are among our most successful immigrants.) What year is this? Her rant sounds like something from the early 1960s, when it was Democrats who so virulently resisted integration and equal opportunity for black Americans. Does she not know that Trump has engendered the lowest unemployment among African-Americans in decades? A booming economy? That ISIS has been eviscerated? That people love the tax cuts? Probably not. Her staff may well be afraid to tell her. She may begin to throw things at them; she is known for her violent temper.

Mrs. Clinton is both shockingly and comically self-unaware. She gives new meaning to the phrase "tone-deaf." So enamored of her own perceived brilliance and importance, she continues to assign some sort of wicked guilt to those who failed to vote for her. In her mind, there is something tragically wrong with them. She seems to think her anger matters still today. It does not. It will change nothing. No one cares. Schiff's constituents must be equally embarrassed by his pathetic iteration of the boy who cried wolf. Adam Schiff's two hundred-plus appearances on television to push the Trump collusion theory have been equally painful as Hillary's sophomoric complaints about the unfairness of her loss. Nor do we care about Adam Schiff's ridiculous obsession with the notion that Trump criminally "colluded with Russia." Clearly, his preoccupation has rendered him as tone-deaf as HRC. He, too, has become a figure of mockery. One can hardly turn on the TV without seeing his ghoulish visage assuring us all that Trump's downfall is coming. Schiff is of one mind with Maxine Waters; he believes that impeachment is just around the corner. He is certain of it. Like Hillary, he is manically certain that Mueller has the goods on Trump. As for the Intel Committee's statement yesterday that there was no collusion, Schiff is dismissive. He has gone round the same bend Hillary has. The two of them belong in the same looney bin of disaffected leftists. They've been rendered insane by Trump's victory and by his tremendous success in his first thirteen months in office. Conservatives handle defeat with a modicum of grace and silent depression. Progressives do not. They riot, march, scream, and yell. So enraged by Hillary's loss, they embraced Black Lives Matter and Antifa, no matter how violent and anti-constitutional their demands. To this day, they cannot accept Trump's victory or his success on the job. So hateful are they that they think protecting criminal illegals over law-abiding citizens will win the House and Senate for them in November. Really? Do they really believe that giving sanctuary to rapists and murderers will win them votes? Might not happen. Most Americans revere their law-and-order civilized society. Those condemned to our most violent cities, all of them run by Democrats for decades, are sick to death of the barbarity that characterizes their neighborhoods. The progs might want to rethink their plan to abolish ICE. Very bad idea. Hilary Clinton and Adam Schiff are both representative of the worst kind of politicians who somehow rise to national prominence. Neither of them cares about the country, the people they have vowed to represent, or any moral authority. They are, like too many others, only about power. The Clintons became fabulously wealthy by gaming the system. Adam Schiff has eyes on the money prize as well: he wants to be a senator and then to run for president! He is milking the collusion hoax for every last drop of notoriety he can. But both Hillary and Schiff have exposed their own underbellies of corruption and deceit. Neither of them is a person of character or goodwill. Each of them is the embodiment of what we should shun when we go to the polls. They care not for the their constituents or the American people. They are only shabby manifestations of persons of character. They do only their own bidding.