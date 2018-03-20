Fake news on the Mueller investigation

Nothing could be farther from the truth. The actual creation document from Rod Rosenstein states:

All weekend political commentators on CNN and MSNBC pushed the meme that Robert Mueller was named a special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(a) Robert S. Mueller III is appointed to serve as Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice. (b) The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct the investigation confirmed by then-FBI Director James B. Comey in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on March 20, 2017, including: (i) any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and (ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and (iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. Section 600.4(a).

Mueller's charge was to investigate collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, not to investigate Russian interference in the election outside said collusion. Investigation of Russian interference is a counterintelligence matter, not a collusion matter.

Once again we see the mainstream media creating false news, trying to move the goalposts for the Mueller investigation in order to extend it through the midterm elections to use it against GOP candidates by tying them to Trump and Russian collusion.

There was no collusion. The Mueller investigation should end tomorrow, and Mueller should then issue a report stating that his investigation could find no evidence of collusion by Trump or his campaign and that such collusion did not happen.

It is time for this witch hunt by the Democrats to end, and to end with certainty, so the Democrats cannot continue to claim that Trump interfered in the investigation and we don't really know what happened.