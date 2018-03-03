Even the left is starting to notice Mueller's flop sweat

A good prosecutor can indict a ham sandwich, and with nothing else of substance happening, that's what appears to be going on now with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian collusion in the election of President Donald Trump. There's been a lot of speculation about what he was going to do in the wake of revelations that the original basis for the Trump investigation by the FBI, was based on tainted low-standard politically motivated evidence. Nothing has turned up to show anything indictable to support the left's sour-grapes case claiming President Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. So what we see now is a Special Counsel without a mission and with a vague mandate, a struggle to get scraps from very tangental matters. Kid you not, even the leftwing Deep State press has noticed this pathetic picture. Get a load of what Mike Allen's Axios has as its top story for Saturday, headlined:

The Mueller stories worth ignoring Allen, who is very Washington swamp-savvy and closely read by the Beltway types, lists a litany of headlines indicating the direction the Special Counsel is going, now that the Nunes Memo and the Graham-Grassley memo have exposed the fallacy of the original investigation. It's everything from looking at Ivanka Trump's role in the Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, to Trump's adventures at the Moscow Miss Universe pageant. The reports are coming not from Mueller's office but from what Allen calls "gabby witnesses" who got asked such questions from the Mueller team and then told the press. Not exactly the stuff of collusion. Allen's list of headlines, all from anonymously sourced witnesses, describe a smorgasbord of potential stories about to come from the Special Counsel's office and he thinks they're all going nowhere. To be fair to Allen, who put together the doozy of a list, I'll just give the link so you can see for yourself. Allen concludes that in his bullet-point analysis, titled "Why it doesn't matter:" News flash: Mueller is looking at everything.

News flash: Mueller is looking at everything. That's his job. When he was named, he was empowered/instructed to look into the "FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and related matters." That there is a broad mandate.

This gives us literally zero insight into what the special counsel is actually doing and thinking.

These kernels aren't from Mueller's office: We've seen time and again (and again) that his office is one of Washington's few leak-free zones.

Yes, it looks bad. Based on conversations with White House insiders, I can tell you they're more bearish than ever about the outcome. But we're all guessing. What's obvious here is that Mueller is floundering, scruffing around for a mandate to justify all of his millions spent on the investigation which hasn't revealed Trump-Russian collusion of any kind. He will probably indict more people, and that will please the left, but what's going on here isn't exactly about justice. Allen's dismay with the pathos of what the investigation has become is a sure sign it's time to shut the whole thing down. Mueller won't of course, because he needs to show justification for his enterprise. What the rest of us can see is that if he won't do it, President Trump is going to start feeling the heat to do it.