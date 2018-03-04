Despite warning from Oakland mayor, ICE sweep nets illegal alien criminals

The sweep occurred despite a public warning issued prior to the enforcement action by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. Acting ICE Director Tom Homan said that they had planned to arrest 800 illegals, but Schaff's warning obstructed their efforts.

A sweep by immigration enforcement agents in Northern California led to the arrest of 232 illegal aliens, including several who had been charged or convicted of violent crimes.

Fox News:

"What she did is no better than a gang lookout yelling 'police' when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood, except she did it to a whole community. This is beyond the pale," he said. An ICE spokesperson gave Fox News a list of the types of crimes for which those arrested in the rad had been convicted. They cover a range of bad behavior: aggravated assault, murder, hit-run, lewd acts with a minor, burglary, cruelty toward a child, indecent exposure, domestic violence, drug trafficking, battery, sex offenses and false imprisonment. ICE pointed, in particular, to the case of Armando Nunez-Salgado, a Mexican gang member who had been deported four times and had convictions including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, hit-and-run causing injury and evasion of a police officer.

The fact that some illegal alien criminals were arrested despite the clear warning from the mayor just proves how stupid criminals can be.

Another deportee was a Mexican gang member with convictions for, among other things, possession of a dangerous weapon, spousal abuse, burglary and battery on a police officer. Officials were furious with the Oakland mayor's actions to diminish the effectiveness of the raid. In a statement, ICE also said that recent legislation has hurt the agency’s ability to enforce immigration laws. “Recent legislation has negatively impacted ICE operations in California by nearly eliminating all cooperation and communication with our law enforcement partners in the state by prohibiting local law enforcement from contracting with the federal government to house detainees,” the statement. “Ultimately, efforts by local politicians have shielded removable criminal aliens from immigration enforcement and created another magnet for more illegal immigration, all at the expense of the safety and security of the very people it purports to protect,” it said.

And that's the bottom line. Do the people of Oakland and surrounding communmities realize the consequences of the mayor's outrageous actions? How many more criminals were able to escape because of Schaff's warning? How many of those illegal alien criminals will go on to committ more acts of violence and mayhem?

Every single crime from here on out committed by an illegal alien in Oakland should be laid at the feet of this mayor. She has failed to carry out the number one responsibility of her office; protect the people. In a just world, her political career would be over. Instead, she has become a celebrity.

The Justice Department is looking into the question of obstruction, but she appears to be on pretty solid legal ground. She gave a general warning of a raid and did not specify the time or location. That may get her off the hook legally.

But not morally.