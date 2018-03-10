Desperate Dems trying to 'normalize' Farrakhan

Now that evidence has emerged that Louis Farrakhan has enjoyed the company and support of prominent Democrats, and now that this connection can no longer be kept from the public eye, a decision must be made. Farrakhan's vocal racism and Jew-hatred are visible in many video clips. He is obviously a racist and repugnant not only to Jews, but to anyone who is appalled by race- and religious hatred. The problem that Democrats face is that Farrakhan has significant support among the Congressional Black Caucus, and apparently among members of the black community.

So unless some tricks can be pulled off, they may have to choose between black partisans of Farrakhan and Jews and anti-racists. Enforcing media silence, and suppressing evidence – as the photo of Obama grinning next to Farrakhan was kept from the public until after his presidency was over – is no longer possible. Conservative media, social media, and President Trump's Twitter account all can bypass the media blockade. So, in a desperation move, Valerie Jarrett emerged from her lair in the Obamas' 8-million-dollar Washington, D.C. mansion, where she lives with the Obamas, and is claiming that meeting with Farrakhan is no worse than meeting with the Koch Brothers. Appearing on The View yesterday with Joy Behar, Jarrett attempted to make the case: No amount of demonization of the Koch Brothers can make the case that they are race-haters. There are no videos of them railing against other ethnicities than theirs. Farrakhan is not a liberal, not even a leftist; he is a race-hater. And the Dems are stuck with him. Until they repudiate him – at the risk of diminishing black turnout. My strong suspicion is that Nation of Islam-supporters have played a large role in get-out-the-vote efforts in black communities. On the other hand, Jews are among the most generous donors the party has. The attempt to explain away ties to Farrakhan by alleging that this is a "normal" person to associate with just won't work with anyone over a 90 I.Q.