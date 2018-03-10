ACLU files class action lawsuit against US demanding border-violating families be incarcerated together

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of broadly separating immigrant families seeking asylum.

According to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, the United States government has an obligation to parents who drag their kids across the desert, getting involved with gangster-coyotes and violating our border. They must be detained (i.e., incarcerated) together, so that the families can stay "intact." Fox News reports:

The lawsuit, filed Friday, follows action the ACLU took in the case of a Congolese woman and her 7-year-old daughter, who were being held in immigration facilities 2,000 miles apart. The woman was released Tuesday from a San Diego detention center. The 7-year-old remains at a Chicago facility for unaccompanied immigrant [sic] children.

The ACLU alleges that the feds are systematically separating families. I suppose that this means that no special facilities allowing children to be housed with their parents have been constructed.

I am not convinced that people who put their kids at risk this way and violate our laws deserve special accommodation.

The ACLU is now selling the poster below. Note the raised fists for an organization that is supposedly devoted to the rule of law and the Constitution.