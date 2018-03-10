Are you doing less Facebooking?

The updated data shows that Facebook's core platform lost 18% in time spent, which is a huge change from the month before. This, says Pivotal, reflects a "24% decline in time spent per person." Instagram, too, saw some poor engagement numbers. Though aggregated consumption went up, the user base went up at a higher clip, meaning that time per person went down 9%.

Overall, this shows a mounting problem for Facebook: People are just engaging less with it.

Algorithm changes may have something to do with it, and Zuckerberg even told shareholders to expect such a change.

But these numbers could also indicate that people are becoming more fatigued by the platform.

If this trend continues, we may be seeing a shift in the Facebook-Google duopoly.

The question is: Who will take Facebook's place?