Why I hate conspiracy theories

Police maintain the suspect Nikolas Cruz arrived via an Uber ride at 2:19 p.m. and initiated his attack within 1 minute . If true, that would mean that Cruz would have had to suit up into full metal body armor, put on a full helmet and the whole nine yards, all the while assembling an AR-15 rifle which was purportedly packed into a duffle bag with a number of fully-loaded magazines. [All in under 60 seconds]

The writer is convinced that the shooter could not have donned his "full metal body armor" once at school because doing so would have taken more than 60 seconds. If the writer is so sure the police are lying, why accept their timeline? And evidently, the shooter could not have taken his "full metal body armor" off to blend into the crowd of fleeing students.

Notice that the creative writing teacher's "full metal garb" has transformed into "full metal body armor." Where in the land does law enforcement deploy in "full metal body armor"? Camelot, New Jersey? Camelot, Maryland? Maybe it's Camelot, Alabama, where Sheriff Arthur sends forth a SWAT team composed of deputies Gareth, Galahad, Gawain, and Lancelot.

"By now, it's evident that the media have an agenda and are working hand in hand with globalists to disarm the good American people with phony narratives and false flag attacks[.]" Do the media have an agenda? Clearly. Are they working with globalists? No doubt. Do they wish to disarm us? Definitely. But does the "evidence" marshaled in this article point to a false flag op at Parkland? Not even remotely.

This is the burning question: were Scot Peterson and other officers who did nothing following a stand-down order or policy? At the very least, they and their superiors should lose their jobs and pensions.

Henry Percy is the nom de guerre of a writer in Arizona. He may be reached at saler.50d[at]gmail.com.