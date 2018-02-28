Bump stocks: Where Trump and Obama intersect

Toward the end of his time in office, President Obama decreed that all American schools would allow students to use the bathroom of their choice, or the schools would lose federal funding. As a citizen of this country, the president has the right to his opinion along with the right to express it. However as president, he did not have the right to make his opinion law. The United States is not a banana republic, and the citizenry does not serve at the whims of those who dictate. In the aftermath of the Parkland School shootings, we are faced with a similar situation. President Trump has expressed strong beliefs concerning bump stocks – that he will ban them himself if Congress won't act. Déjà vu!

Like the president, I don't understand why anyone would want a bump stock on his rifle. I also don't understand why anyone would want a car, or motorcycle, that does 180 mph. Just because I don't understand it, this doesn't mean that it should not be allowed. We live in a free society, and in our society, individuals get to make their own decisions, assuming that those decisions don't threaten others. So if I want a bump stock, and it is legal, I can purchase it and use it as often as I want. Just as it was wrong for President Obama to bypass Congress, it's wrong for President Trump to bypass Congress just because he doesn't like the congressmen's opinion. For that matter, it's wrong for him to even threaten to bypass them. We're a Republic, not a dictatorship, as disappointing as this might be to most Democrats. We are a nation of laws. President Trump, we have ways of making laws, and revising existing ones. That process starts with Congress. There's certainly nothing wrong with going to Congress and encouraging the reps to see this issue from your viewpoint. I'm sure it's something you've done many times as a businessman. But please, don't dictate. You're better than that, and our country and citizens don't deserve that kind of leadership. Image: WASR via Wikimedia Commons.