Washington Post calls Trump 'rump'

Here's a screenshot taken on the evening of February 14 of a WaPo story discussing Trump's alleged plans to raise the gas tax. PIC Look at the words on the top tab, where it says "rump asks Congress." That's what's called the "title" of the webpage.

Here's a screenshot of the source code: Could this have been an accident by a writer who simply omitted the "T" in Trump? Possibly. But given the WaPo's clear animus against the President, one has to wonder if it wasn't an attempt by a writer to make a subtle dig at the president, given the meaning of the word "rump" and how often his detractors have called him by this term. What do you think? Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.