The presidential portrait: Weird, but fitting for a narcissist-in-chief

Demonstrating once again a serious deficit of seriousness, almost alone in taking himself seriously, as most people won't any longer, Barack Hussein Obama unveiled two portraits of himself and his wife. One cannot help but be reminded that these two works of industrial design barely adequate for a Hallmark card embarrassingly look like cartoons painted on high-grade canvas. Wholly improperly conceived as either serious art or dignified enough to be hung along the row of presidents similarly honored in the corridors of the White House, not only do we see in these mind-numbingly tasteless works a deficit in seriousness, but we see an absence of cultural depth.

One might argue that these attempts at "art" are about as lacking in style, taste, dignity, and honor, and accomplishment, as were the ex-president's excruciating eight years foisted on a people who are celebrating his visage fading in the distance of the nation's rearview mirror. As was his presidency and his speech to the fawning attendees at the unveiling, it is all about posing, pretense and airs, and imagery. There you have it: the ex-president sitting in a field of flowers exactly the way his would-be flower children fans see him. A Buddha-like god figure among the daffodils, images conjured up of a pollution-free world filled with Nobel Prize-winners for Peace whose reigns were filled with blood and gore, disasters and suffering, drowned children washed up in waves on Europe's beaches, a half million dead and five million displaced – all of whom crossed the other way the ex-president's Red Line. These portraits are as dishonorable, phony, and fake as the news regurgitated daily, 24/7, on CNN and MSNBC, as inauthentic vaporware as the ex-president's legacy, thankfully to be discarded in its entirety as his replacement promises to rebuild America, its military, its health care system, its economy, its trade agreements, its infrastructure, and its honor (the last two neglected since Eisenhower), all of which were seriously diminished by his predecessor. NOTE: Within hours of the unveiling, it was noted that Obama painter Kehinde Wiley was, along with his wallpaper pattern backgrounds, notorious for a pair of paintings depicting white women beheaded by black women. Wiley being gay, it's likely that a psychologist would call this "displacement."