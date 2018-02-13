Sessions is skewered for praising the 'Anglo-American heritage' of law enforcement

Never was this disconnect more evident than reaction to remarks by Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the common heritage of law and law enforcement we Americans share with Great Britain.

Eschewing facts and denying reality is basically a pocket definition of modern liberalism. Don't like the facts? Change them. Hate reality? Ignore it.

ABC News:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions sparked controversy Monday after making reference to the "Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement," a comment interpreted by critics as racially insensitive. The remark was made in a speech to the National Sheriffs' Association's winter conference in Washington, D.C., as he thanked those in attendance and outlined the history of their positions in law enforcement. "I want to thank every sheriff in America. Since our founding, the independently elected sheriff has been the people's protector, who keeps law enforcement close to, and accountable to, people through the elected process," said Sessions, adding, "The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement."

The Founding Fathers were, until July 4, 1776, British citizens. The colonies were governed by the same laws that governed Great Britain. When they declared their independence and later wrote the Constitution, they, quite naturally, adopted many of the same laws and traditions of law from the mother country.

But who cares about the facts when you can accuse a Trump Cabinet official of being "racially insensitive"?

While the attorney general's phrasing alone caught the attention of many on social media, the situation was further complicated by the fact that the description was not included in a copy of Sessions'[s] prepared remarks. In that version, distributed by the Department of Justice after the event, the line reads: "The Sheriff is a critical part of our legal heritage." Among those who weighed in on Sessions'[s] speech included Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who called the phrase a "dog whistle" and expressed continued pride in his opposition to the attorney general's nomination last year, and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a candidate in the state's 2018 gubernatorial election, who called Sessions an "outright racist."

Newsome is an outright idiot. As for Schatz, get a load of this ignorant tweet:

Do you know anyone who says “Anglo-American heritage” in a sentence? What could possibly be the purpose of saying that other than to pit Americans against each other? For the chief law enforcement officer to use a dog whistle like that is appalling. Best NO vote I ever cast. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 12, 2018

Who says "Anglo-American" in a sentence? How many times in the last 25 years have you heard the phrase "Anglo-American Alliance" to describe our "special relationship" with Great Britain? Too many to count. Schatz is a moron.

"Anglo" is not a description of race. Only racist Hispanics use it in a derogatory fashion to describe white people. The term denotes a geographic area, a culture, or a national identity, depending on the context in which it is used. Sessions's context for "Anglo-American" was him simply expressing the reality of where our body of laws and tradition comes from – a common heritage shared by most countries who identify with Western civilization.

If Sessions had declared his respect and admiration for sharia law, what do you think these racialists would have said then?