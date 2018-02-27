Sheriff Scott Israel's deputy provided firearms training for radical mosque

Nezar Hamze is the CEO and Regional Operations Director for the Florida chapter of CAIR or CAIR-Florida. In July 2014, CAIR-Florida co-sponsored a pro-Hamas rally in Downtown Miami, where rally goers shouted, "We are Hamas" and "Let's go Hamas." Following the rally, the event organizer, Sofian Abdelaziz Zakkout, wrote, "Thank God, every day we conquer the American Jews like our conquests over the Jews of Israel!" In August 2014, CAIR-Florida Executive Director Hassan Shibly wrote, "Israel and its supporters are enemies of G-d..."

CAIR's Hamze, using his position as a law enforcement officer, traveled to the Tampa, Florida area to perform weapons training at the Daarus Salaam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Society of New Tampa (ISONET), a mosque associated with all three US groups named to UAE's terror list.

Daarus Salaam has sponsored events with three designated terrorist organizations, the only three groups to be named terrorist organizations by UAE. And the last of these events was one where mosque goers were taught how to use weapons, while Hamze brandished a gun in each hand, wore a Muslim outfit that resembled a trench coat, and simulated firing at his audience. The mosque referred to the event as 'Active Shooter Training.'

According to the mosque, the weapons training event took place as a result of the shooting attacks, which transpired in San Bernardino this month, and the potential for a backlash against Muslims due to the attacks. Whether or not there was merit in such an event – and according to federal 'hate crime' statistics regarding anti-Muslim acts, the merit may be highly exaggerated – one cannot look past the venue for the event or the individual doing the training.