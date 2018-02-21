Olympics TV coverage bows to the gay agenda

Folks, I am so sick of leftists corrupting everything, usurping every opportunity to promote the left's anti-God and anti-America agendas. When will We the People just say no?

Watching the Olympics was a big deal when I was a kid, a pleasurable family affair. I tuned in to the 2018 Olympics expecting to enjoy extraordinary performances. Instead, the announcer began introducing the next performer as a hero for the LGBT community. I immediately turned the channel.

A U.S. Olympic team homosexual skater, in essence, gave Vice President Pence his middle finger, refusing to meet Pence. Leftists hate Pence for blocking attacks on religious liberty, stopping Christian businesses from being forced to service same-sex couples' attempts at weddings against their faith.

Leftists have taken the pleasure out of watching NFL football with coaches, players, and management protesting our country and police. Leftists celebrated mentally ill Bruce Jenner pretending to be a woman. Bruce is considering reversing his surgery to look again like the man he is.

Other than turning off your TV, it is impossible to escape leftists' relentless promotion of sexual deviance, anti-Trump-ism, and anti-Americanism.

Even HGTV home remodeling shows have become politicized, bombarding us with same-sex couples. Same-sex couples are a very small minority. And yet they are disproportionately represented on HGTV.

Folks, the daily relentless slapping us in the face with homosexuality is a part of a well orchestrated plan to desensitize us – to normalize what God clearly calls sin and force it down our throats.

At a 1988 summit in Warrenton, Virginia, homosexual leaders mapped out their game plan to make Americans embrace homosexuality and turn hostile to all opposing it. After the Ball by Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen is the manual homosexuals used to brainwash Americans and market homosexuality to the mainstream. The funny, warm-hearted homosexual neighbor in sitcoms has become a cliché. Kirk and Madsen instructed homosexual activists to use tried and true marketing and brainwashing techniques, transforming Americans into having "warm regard – whether they like it or not."

Step one was to desensitize straights by relentlessly talking about homosexuality in the straight world. "The main thing is talk about gayness until the issue becomes thoroughly tiresome."

Kirk and Madsen admitted that it would be tough to convince Americans that homosexuality is a "good" thing. "But if you can get them to think it is just 'another' thing meriting no more than a shrug of the shoulders – then the battle for legal and social rights is virtually won."

I have witnessed the success of this Kirk and Madsen tactic. Some relatives have a who-cares or what's-the-big-deal attitude regarding attempts to redefine marriage to include same-sex couples. They view me as an intolerant old fuddy-duddy.

Activists' claims of homosexuals being denied rights are bogus. We are simply defending ourselves from being bullied into affirming their lifestyle, denying our religious freedom.

Don't walk past a dozen bakeries with the gay rainbow logo in their window to force a Christian bakery to bake your same-sex propaganda cake. Stop bullying parents into surrendering their kids for LGBT indoctrination in public schools, in which kids are encouraged to try homosexuality. Outrageously, the state bars parents from opting out their children.

Here is another Kirk and Madsen tactic:

Portray gays as victims of circumstance and oppression, not as aggressive challengers...gays must be portrayed as victims in need of protection so that straights will inclined by reflex to assume the role of protector.

Kirk's and Madsen's scheme includes portraying anyone who does not totally affirm homosexuality as a hate-filled villain. Years ago, movies and TV began portraying Christians as wacko hypocritical haters who want homosexuals tortured and murdered. Christianity requires disciples to love homosexuals and lead them to Jesus. Remarkably, leftists seek to criminalize the loving act of leading homosexuals to Jesus, calling it a "hate crime." Leftists demand total affirmation of the LGBT agenda, period.

In case you haven't noticed, TV shows no longer say "boyfriend" or "girlfriend." TV shows say "partner," stealthily ending sex distinctions. Remember public schools absurdly banning teachers from addressing students as "boys and girls"?

Folks, we are being bullied and brainwashed by Kirk and Madsen tactics. What will be LGBT activists' jump-the-shark moment, prompting We the People to just say no?

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Help Lloyd spread the Truth: http://bit.ly/2kZqmUk