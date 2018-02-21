Another Trump-hating Olympian wipes out

Call it coincidence, karma, or bad juju, but it looks as though denouncing the POTUS while representing the USA at the Winter Olympics is correlated with unexpectedly dismal performance. Joining Lindsey Vonn, Adam Rippon, and Shani Davis in experiencing the Trump-haters' jinx is Maddie Bowman, who established her Trump-hating credentials a year ago.

A year ago, Olympian Maddie Bowman said would not visit White House if she win another gold at the Winter Olympics. Not a problem. The Trump Effect took care of that for Bowman.

"Winter Olympics 2018: Skier Maddie Bowman devastated after multiple falls during halfpipe," Sporting News reported.

This kind of outcome is guaranteed to make the Trump-haters even crazier. Maybe it is time for them to resume screaming at the sky.

How long will it be before the POTUS is accused of employing black magic? Maybe there will be a hunt for the voodoo dolls in the likenesses of Vonn, Rippon, Davis, and Bowman stuck with pins?

One avenue the left will never explore is the effects of toxic hate on the psyche of the hater.