Mexico's rampant racism decried by the U.N.

Does anyone beat the racism drum against the U.S. harder than Mexico over the question of illegal immigration and pretty much anything else? Just four days ago, loudmouth former Mexican President Vicente Fox blamed President Trump's "racism" for the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, as if he knew what he were talking about. Natturally, he claims that anyone who opposes illegal (as opposed to legal) immigration, is "racist," too. Mexico's now-former President Felipe Calderon during his presidency also declared any moves to enforce U.S. immigration law racist as well, and later on came up with this blather against U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump: "He is acting and speaking out against immigrants that have a different skin color than he does, it is frankly racist and [he is] exploiting feelings like Hitler did in his time," Calderon told reporters in Mexico City. Calderon called Trump a "false prophet."

There've also been numerous lower-level Mexican officials, mostly from border states, that have filed lawsuits and made statements against the U.S. decrying racism for any efforts it has made to enforce border laws. Nobody has beat the drum louder about U.S. racism than Mexico. Which is interesting because it turns out they have quite a few racism problems of their own. Fresh off Vatican Radio, which takes this sort of news from the United Nations seriously, the Mexicans have been told to clean up their act on all the rampant racism against their indigenous peoples, something that has been going on as long as there's been a Mexico. A United Nations expert on indigenous rights has called on Mexico to achieve an equal and respectful relationship with indigenous peoples, in order to end a “serious pattern” of human rights abuses. “The Government should take decisive steps to show its real commitment to fulfil the rights of indigenous peoples,” UN Special Rapporteur on Indigenous Peoples Rights, Victoria Tauli-Corpuz said at the end of an official visit to the country. I have American friends of Mexican descent with dark skin who sometimes go there, and yes, they say it's pretty rampant, especially around the Yucatan peninsula where there are a lot of resorts. Anyone who follows affairs in Mexico knows about the repeated problems in this issue, a very sad state of affairs given that indigenous Mexicans are considered talented and hardworking, yet have no opportunities in their own home country. Which is why they come here. Illegally at times. Because of all the racism rampant in Mexico. Kind of an embarassing state of affairs. Next time a Mexican official hurls the racism card at us over rule of law or some criminal who got here illegally and wants to be let off, it's time to bring up the United Nations report, which will be coming out in full in September, and begin to press Mexico on its Klan-like mentality toward its own citizens.