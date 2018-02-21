Alex Van Der Zwaan indictment the latest Mueller accusation to have nothing to do with Trump campaign, but may lead to big-time Dems

But there is a danger here, in turning over the rock of Ukrainian influence-seeking. You see, Ukraine, like most smart foreign countries that seek to influence American policy, spreads its money around to insiders of both parties. Max Haldevang, writing in Quartz , calls the process engaged in on behalf of the Ukrainians "reputational laundering," the flip-side of the scurrilous Steele dossier, intended to exonerate rather than slur, but engaged in by a shadow industry of international consultants and law firms.

NULAND/MCCAIN/SOROS coup against duly elected Ukrainian govt. We will see what the next moves by Mueller are. If more Ukrainian shit then I think Trump is trying to clear that issue up with Russia.

Is this all going back to Hillary and the Clinton Foundation?

42. Which will confirm what smart people in our remote corner of twitter already know - the Clintons and their small army of crooks were selling the USA to the highest bidder - and Hillary Clinton was using State as a sales department for the Clinton Foundation. Right?

40. Again, may be wrong. But I think we will see that Podesta was also far more heavily involved in the entire scheme than we know - and acted as an intermediary between Bill Clinton/ Clinton Foundation, as well as Hillary as SOS.

33. Podesta was also a top contributor to the Clinton campaign and is responsible for bringing in big donors for Hillary. What we don't know is how much money Podesta & Manafort made from this Ukrainian scheme (or Mercury).

29. See, Podesta was working the pro-Yanukovych lobbying scheme with Manafort the whole time, via The Podesta Group. Manafort was also using Mercury LLC, another lobbying group. Mercury did the GOP side of the aisle, Podesta the Democratic side of the aisle.

28. Anyway, remember how I pointed out at the start of the thread that the media are missing key names when discussing the Manafort/Gates indictment? We have CRAIG & SLOAN, the two Clinton stooges at Skadden. The other name? TONY PODESTA.

27. It was a sham document from the start, as it permitted oligarchs to either donate as individuals, or as proxies for governments. Not that it mattered - the Clintons breached it anyway: https://t.co/jwzACWKyDW

26. How convenient that the Obama MOU (between the Clinton Foundation and Obama admin) restricted transparency only to donations from 'foreign governments'.

25. Did Clinton disclose what was going on with Pinchuk? Hell no. She deliberately LIED about even meeting him. https://t.co/8WebBZsvLx

20. Pinchuk is an extremely clever man, who switches sides when the winds dictate. His objective is simple: making more money. LOTS of it, too.

19. Many aren't aware, but Ukrainians (read 'Pinchuk') were the single-largest donors to the Clinton Foundation: https://t.co/3DbX3GrSkQ

18. Oh - also, in 2008 Pinchuk, who had made a fortune in the pipe-building business, had pledged a five-year, $29-million commitment to the Clinton Global Initiative.

17. How much? From 2009 up to 2013 (the year the Ukrainian coup erupted), the Clinton Foundation received at least $8.6 million from the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, which is headquartered in Kiev.

16. Of course, there were other reasons why it was in Clinton's private interests to ensure Yanukovych remained in power. Why? Because she & Bill were being paid a fortune by one of Yanukovych's billionaire backers at the time, Victor Pinchuk.

15. July 2, 2010 - Clinton visited Ukraine to meet with Yanukovych & other leaders of the Putin-backed team. Consistent with the re-set but also disappointing for anti-Putin crowd, her tone was surprisingly positive about Yanukovych: https://t.co/HhjBuQXOAw

14. Who was SOS between January 21, 2009 – February 1, 2013? Hillary Rodham Clinton. Now when she took over as SOS, US policy toward Ukraine was clear - very much anti-Putin. Then came the infamous 'Russian re-set'.

13. The question : why would two Clinton stooges produce a report in 2012 for the pro-Russian government of Yanukovych? Can anyone guess? Let's explore a bit, before we try and answer.

12. Well, how about that? Clifford Sloan was Associate White House Counsel to President Bill Clinton. At the same time as Greg Craig. These two guys are CLINTON people. FROM WAY BACK. Ain't it funny what the media won't tell you? Anyway, let's move on.

11. Craig directed the team defending Clinton against impeachment. Working with Clinton's COS, one John Podesta. Yes you can get up off the floor. Actually, wait a sec, stay there. The other partner at Skadden responsible for producing the report? Clifford Sloan?

10. Even more significantly (IMO), Craig had served as assistant to the President and special counsel in the White House of (drum roll)... President Bill Clinton. There's more:

9. Well, looky here: Greg Craig had been WH Counsel to Barack Obama. WTF? Yes! But wait, there's more:

8. IMPORTANT (bombshells incoming!) : Alex van der Zwaan was involved in producing the report, BUT he was not the person engaged by the Ukrainian government. That was Greg Craig, a partner of the firm. And Clifford Sloan, another partner. What are you NOT being told?

8. IMPORTANT (bombshells incoming!) : Alex van der Zwaan was involved in producing the report, BUT he was not the person engaged by the Ukrainian government. That was Greg Craig, a partner of the firm. And Clifford Sloan, another partner. What are you NOT being told?



10. Even more significantly (IMO), Craig had served as assistant to the President and special counsel in the White House of (drum roll)... President Bill Clinton. There's more:



President Bill Clinton.



11. Craig directed the team defending Clinton against impeachment. Working with Clinton's COS, one John Podesta.



12. Well, how about that?



Clifford Sloan was Associate White House Counsel to President Bill Clinton. At the same time as Greg Craig.



These two guys are CLINTON people.



FROM WAY BACK.



13. The question : why would two Clinton stooges produce a report in 2012 for the pro-Russian government of Yanukovych? Can anyone guess? Let's explore a bit, before we try and answer.



14. Who was SOS between January 21, 2009 – February 1, 2013?



16. Of course, there were other reasons why it was in Clinton's private interests to ensure Yanukovych remained in power. Why?



28. Anyway, remember how I pointed out at the start of the thread that the media are missing key names when discussing the Manafort/Gates indictment? We have CRAIG & SLOAN, the two Clinton stooges at Skadden. The other name? TONY PODESTA.



29. See, Podesta was working the pro-Yanukovych lobbying scheme with Manafort the whole time, via The Podesta Group. Manafort was also using Mercury LLC, another lobbying group. Mercury did the GOP side of the aisle, Podesta the Democratic side of the aisle.



33. Podesta was also a top contributor to the Clinton campaign and is responsible for bringing in big donors for Hillary.



