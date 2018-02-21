« #MeToo + race + PBS = circular firing squad on the left | Mexico's rampant racism decried by the U.N. »
February 21, 2018

Alex Van Der Zwaan indictment the latest Mueller accusation to have nothing to do with Trump campaign, but may lead to big-time Dems

By Thomas Lifson

Trump-haters are hoping Alex Van Der Zwaan, the London lawyer (and son-in-law of a Russian oligarch) indicted by Special Counsel Mueller's investigation for lying, will turn on and implicate Carter Page, who briefly had something to do with the Trump campaign – who will then finally provide the elusive shred of evidence of some sort of "collusion with Russia" that is so conspicuously lacking.

But there is a danger here, in turning over the rock of Ukrainian influence-seeking.  You see, Ukraine, like most smart foreign countries that seek to influence American policy, spreads its money around to insiders of both parties.  Max Haldevang, writing in Quartz, calls the process engaged in on behalf of the Ukrainians "reputational laundering," the flip-side of the scurrilous Steele dossier, intended to exonerate rather than slur, but engaged in by a shadow industry of international consultants and law firms.

Special counsel Robert Mueller today indicted (pdf) the Dutch lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan with charges of lying to federal prosecutors and deleting evidence of his contact with top Trump campaign staffer Rick Gates and an unnamed "Person A."  The three were allegedly in touch about a report on the controversial trial of former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Timoshenko.  The report was authored by top New York law firm Skadden Arps, where Van Der Zwaan worked at the time.

Gates and Paul Manafort contracted Skadden in 2012 while working as spin doctors for then-Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych's government.  Yanukovych, who fled the country in 2014, has been accused of extraordinary corruption while in office and had locked up rival Timoshenko on charges widely considered to be false.  Skadden's report that year largely supported the charges against her.  Manafort then hired the Podesta Group and Mercury Communications to lobby US officials to support Yanukovych, using the report.

I apologize for the long series of tweets that follows, but I have not found the information put together better than Vachel Lindsey does, tracing this mess back to...Hillary and the Clinton Foundation.

 

 

...

...

...

...

...

