Let's replace the word 'Trump' with 'Obama' in biased headlines

The liberal media, which bill themselves as non-partisan, are running especially rabid now that President Trump has released his budget containing modest proposed cuts for certain agencies. Looking at the ferocity of the biased headlines, I wonder what the headlines would look like if Trump's name were replaced with Obama's, as well as adjusting for circumstances.

Did the liberal media ever talk about that during the Obama years?

"The Trump Budget's $7.1 Trillion Hole" becomes "The Obama Budget's $9 Trillion Hole."

Nine trillion is the amount that Obama added to the debt. Did you ever read about that anywhere in the mainstream media?

Trump's budget wants the US to stop watching the planet

becomes

Obama's budget wants the US to stop protecting the country

Were Obama's military cuts ever portrayed in a way that showed him with the worst motives? Never.

"Democratic senators slam Trump budget" becomes "Republican senators slam Obama budget."

Did the liberal media ever talk about Republicans "slamming" anything of Obama? To be fair, it may have been hard to, because Republicans never, ever fought Obama on budgetary matters.

"White House controversy overshadows Trump's budget rollout" becomes "White House controversy overshadows Obama's budget rollout."

Did we ever see the volume of "process" articles we see now about dysfunction in the White House? Was Obama's White House ever portrayed as less than a smoothly running operation?

"Who Produced Trump's Budget? Not Trump" becomes "Who Produced Obama's Budget? Not Obama."

Was Obama's leadership role ever questioned as Trump's is on a daily basis?

"I Am Not Wasting My Time Reading Trump's Budget. Nor Should You." becomes "I Am Not Wasting My Time Reading Obama's Budget. Nor Should You."

Did anyone in the mainstream media ever show this level of open hostility to Obama?

"What You Should Know About Trump's Nihilist Budget" becomes "What You Should Know About Obama's Socialist Budget."

Another headline you would never see.

"All the Trump Budget Cuts Congress Will Ignore" becomes "All the Obama Spending Increases Congress Will Ignore."

Did the media ever portray Obama as impotent?

"Trump's budget hits poor Americans the hardest" becomes "Obama's budget hits taxpaying Americans the hardest."

Did the media ever talk about taxpayers? With all their emphasis on race, class, sex, sexual orientation, and other categories, why is it that the taxpayers are never a group that gets much attention?

I am very much against Trump's liberal policies (massive government spending, massive amnesty for illegal aliens), but he should be defended for his conservative ones (great Supreme Court pick, government deregulation, and attempts to downsize some government agencies).

Questions for discussion:

How do you think the liberal media square their 180-degree turnaround from praetorian guard of the White House to vicious, rabid barking dogs on the front lawn of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? Do you think the media are so brainwashed that they believe their own lies that they are non-partisan? What are some other headlines you would never see in the Obama era?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.