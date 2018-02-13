Trump calls for money for border wall, by 2028, a week too late

The White House unveiled a budget proposal on Monday heavy on fulfilling President Donald Trump's campaign promises, pressing for new spending on infrastructure and a border wall. But the document – always a political exercise by Presidents that stands little chance of being adopted by Congress – is especially immaterial this year, since lawmakers approved a two-year spending plan just last week.

Ooops! Maybe last week was the time to demand money for a border wall! Maybe last week, when the government had a must-pass bill to keep the government open, was the time when Trump had the most leverage to demand funding for his wall. Democrats, who had briefly shut down the government to demand amnesty for illegals, saw that tactic backfire on them and were afraid to do so again. Imagine if Trump had noticed their reticence and used the opportunity to demand border wall funding!

Unfortunately, this happens only in MAGA fan fiction. Now that the Congress is getting down to the business of individual spending bills, Democrats have no incentive to give Trump anything. They can get the departments they like funded while stiffing the Department of Homeland Security.

But it still isn't clear if Trump even wants a border wall, he's so far to the left on immigration in general. Listen to Mark Levin (at the 28-minute mark) talking about the president's negotiating position on immigration. Democrats had asked for legalization of 700,000 illegals, and the president responded by offering citizenship for 1.8 million.

Why would the president of the United States take 700,000 people, who have signed up for DACA, which is unconstitutional, which Obama did in violation of separation of powers...why would you take that and say, "You know what? I'll negotiate against myself. Let's make it 1.8 million people, and not [merely] legalization, but citizenship." Oh, wow, look how he positioned the Democrats! Excuse me? It's not about positioning the Democrats. It's about the rule of law. It's about doing the right thing.

Here's another tidbit: Trump is requesting funds to build a border wall...over ten years.

About $1.6 billion in Trump's budget would add 65 miles of walls along the southern border with Mexico. That's part of Trump's request of $18 billion over 10 years to build additional walls and fences along the border.

When I see the president planning to take ten years to build a border wall, when I see him offering citizenship, not merely amnesty, to more illegals than Obama ever did, when he employs one of Obama's goons to run ICE, it seems to me that he just doesn't take border security very seriously.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.