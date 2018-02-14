James Comey gets sneaky again

According to information in the Grassley-Graham memo, the former FBI director had a meeting with the White House on Jan. 5 about supposed Russian collusion in the 2016 election and then failed to disclose it to Congress, when he was asked about it in testimony. It turns out that the Obama inner circle, including Susan Rice, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, Comey, and President Obama were all pow-wowing together in the White House, and Susan Rice, who questioned whether incoming President Trump should be told at all about the Russian collusion investigation, wrote a memo to herself describing the encounter.

The fact that Comey showed up comes in direct contradiction with Comey's sworn testimony to Congress, claiming he never met President Obama except on two unimportant occasions, the Daily Caller notes:

By failing to inform the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about the meeting in his June 8, 2017, testimony, Comey may have deliberately and intentionally misled Congress about his interactions with the former president, especially a meeting so close to Trump entering the White House.

...and...

Previously, Comey contended he only met with the Obama twice, once in 2015 and another "to say goodbye in late 2016," according the former FBI director's June 8, 2017, testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. "I spoke alone with President Obama twice in person (and never on the phone) – once in 2015 to discuss law enforcement policy issues and a second time, briefly, for him to say goodbye in late 2016," Comey's opening statement read.

This from the people who can charge someone else for lying to them as a crime? Yes, it's actually a crime to lie to the FBI, as a couple of former Trump aides have found out. And it's about par for Comey, who seems to have lied about ever having heard of Russian gas giant Gazprom in other congressional testimony, even though the guy the bureau put the investigative tail on, Carter Page, was a Russian energy consultant, whose client had been Gazprom.

The meeting with Rice, Biden, Obama, and Yates took place just one day before Comey briefed Trump on the salacious and fact-challenged Steele dossier. After that, Comey lied to Trump's face and told him not to worry about it because Trump was not under investigation. Yet it was this very dossier that had already been used to obtain FISA warrants to spy on Carter Page, which, it turns out, was the camel's nose under the tent that provided a pretext for spying on Trump and all of Trump's lieutenants.

Do normal people act this way? Do they do things like lie and say one thing and do another this sneakily to get rid of someone they don't like? Think of the plotting and maneuvering that took, all done with a sweet, kind, smiling face. You'd have to be a weasel to do it – ironically, a term Comey abhorred having applied to him.

It's time to get some answers from Comey about this one as well as the other stuff, including the claim to have never heard of Gazprom - if not from Congress...well, then, from an authority with teeth.