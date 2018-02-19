Hungary's PM Orban calls out Europe's surrender to Islamic invaders

Viktor Orbán said Sunday during his 20th annual state of the nation speech that his government will oppose efforts by the United Nations or the European Union to make migration acceptable to the world.

It is a symptom of the civilizational sickness that grips the dominant powers of the E.U. – that guilt over the Holocaust massacre of Jews is being sublimated into surrender to mass immigration by Muslims, trained by sacred Scripture to hate Jews and finish the work that Hitler started.

Sahih al-Bukhari, Volume 4, Book 56, Number 791:

Narrated 'Abdullah bin 'Umar:

I heard Allah's Apostle [Muhammad] saying, "The Jews will fight with you, and you will be given victory over them so that a stone will say, 'O Muslim! There is a Jew behind me; kill him!' " Sahih al-Bukhari, Volume 4, Book 52, Number 177:

Narrated Abu Huraira:

Allah's Apostle said, "The Hour will not be established until you fight with the Jews, and the stone behind which a Jew will be hiding will say. "O Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me, so kill him."

To be sure, Hungary has a terrible history of anti-Semitism, and so P.M. Orbán has been accused of Jew-hatred, as if this invalidates his concerns over civilizational surrender to hijrah, the conquest of infidel nations by immigration of Muslims. Orbán has been explicit in his rejection of Jew-hatred. Via The Guardian:

The Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán – who has been accused of stoking antisemitism – has greeted his Israeli counterpart with a public promise to "protect" Hungary's Jewish community. Referring to Hungary's collaboration with the Nazis, the rightwing leader told Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in Budapest on a controversial visit: "We decided in world war two, instead of protecting the Jewish community, to cooperate with the Nazis. This will never happen again." "I made it clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that the government will secure the Jewish minority and that we have zero tolerance to antisemitism," he added. Netanyahu said Orbán had reassured him in unequivocal terms that the Hungarian government stood by the Jewish people, which he called "important words" coming on the back of Orbán's recent remarks that unnerved Jews in the country.

Hat tip: Bryan Demko