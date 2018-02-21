How one hypocrite running for Congress can get Trump impeached

Connor Lamb prominently displays in his ads that he is a Catholic and attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School to get Catholic votes, but he supports the Democrats' policy of supporting abortion. He wants the Catholic vote but rejects the Catholic view that abortion is an intrinsic evil that takes the life of the innocent unborn child.

On February 19, Republican Rick Saccone debated Democrat Conor Lamb in the special election on March 13 in the 18th Congressional District of Pennsylvania, located southeast of Pittsburgh. President Trump carried this district by 20 points, even though Democrats have a voter registration advantage. Vice President Pence has campaigned for Saccone, a pro-life and pro-Second Amendment Republican. President Trump will campaign this month. It is an important race for the Republicans to maintain control of the House.

During the debate, Lamb was asked a question on this matter. He answered:

I do believe that life begins at conception. I've always believed that and I believe it in all cases. However, I also believe in the separation of church and state. What we're running for here is congress, not cardinal. I don't believe that my personal religious beliefs should dictate the legal rights of women all over this country. I would not outlaw a woman's right to choose.

This is the Mario Cuomo dodge to reconcile supporting abortion while being "personally opposed" to abortion.

This answer displays a lack of logic and a lack of knowledge of Pennsylvania law, not to mention a belittling of the pro-life position. The Democrats' policy of supporting abortion requires one to suspend logic, morality, and knowledge of the criminal laws.

First, if you believe that life begins at conception, then how can you support killing that innocent life? It is not a religious view that life begins at conception. It is established science that life begins at conception. Separation of church and state has nothing to do with the fact that life begins at conception.

Second, most states prohibit the killing of an unborn child by homicide statutes, with the exception of abortion. It is a crime to intentionally, recklessly, or negligently kill a child. If you kill a pregnant woman, and the unborn child also dies, then you will be charged with two homicides.

Title 18, Section 2603 of the Pennsylvania Criminal Code addresses the crime of homicide of an unborn child. Section 3203 of Title 18 defines an unborn child as follows:

"Unborn child" and "fetus." Each term shall mean an individual organism of the species homo sapiens from fertilization until live birth."

It is criminal homicide to kill an unborn child except for abortion.

Third, Lamb belittles the pro-life position by saying he is running for congress and not cardinal. He is trying to marginalize the pro-life position as only a "Catholic" view. There are many Jews, Protestants, Evangelicals, and others who are pro-life. You can be a pro-life atheist because you protect innocent life. Lamb is merely following the Democratic playbook of Cuomo, Biden, Pelosi, Kennedy, and others.

Lamb is an attorney who worked for the Obama DOJ in Pittsburgh. He should know that Pennsylvania law states that human life begins at conception and that Pennsylvania punishes homicide of an unborn child, except for abortion.

This is not a religious view, but the law of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which Lamb wants to represent in Congress.

Lamb, like all Democrats of whatever religion, knows that life begins at conception but puts running as a Democrat and winning above protection of an unborn child. The Democrats want to win the House to start impeachment against President Trump.

Pennsylvania was key to President Trump's election. Pennsylvania has 13 Republicans and 5 Democrats in the House. The Democrats have focused on Pennsylvania to try to win the House. The Democrats have poured lots of money to help Lamb. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, controlled by 5 elected Democrat justices, has aided the Democrats by declaring unconstitutional the congressional districts and has redrawn the district map to favor Democrats.

This is a clear abuse of judicial power.

The federal Third Circuit ruled in January 2018 that the Pennsylvania districts did not violate federal law. But the Pa. Supreme Court held that they violate Pennsylvania law.

The Democrats want to win the House so they can start impeachment proceedings against President Trump. They know there is no evidence to impeach but will start impeachment proceedings to weaken Trump to stall the Trump agenda and help the Democrat presidential candidate in 2020.

Pennsylvania will be the key to the Democrats' plan to win the House and impeach President Trump.