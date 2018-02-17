Harassment allegations dog Illinois's most powerful politician

The Hill:

In text messages Hampton turned over to the Chicago Tribune, sent between September and December 2016, Quinn repeatedly asked Hampton to drinks, even after she asked him to stop. Quinn complimented Hampton's appearance, asked whether she had a boyfriend and asked why she did not find him attractive.

"I need you to stop. I have dedicated a lot of time to this election cycle and I will continue to do so, but I need to be able to do my work without you contacting me like this," Hampton wrote in October 2016, a month before Election Day. "I'm not interested. I just want to do my work."

A month later, Quinn asked Hampton out again, then asked whether she found him attractive.

Quinn is the brother of Marty Quinn, a Chicago alderman who represents the district in which Madigan lives and another senior member of Madigan's political circle. Hampton told Marty Quinn about his brother's behavior about a year ago, she said in a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday.

Quinn had worked for Madigan for almost 20 years, Madigan said in a statement released by his office.

Hampton left Madigan's organization in April. In the filing with the EEOC, she said she believed she faced retaliation for refusing Quinn's advances. She sent a letter to Madigan's Chicago home in November, detailing the harassment.

Despite the letter, Madigan did not fire Quinn until Monday, after Hampton detailed her treatment and showed the text messages to a Chicago Tribune reporter. Madigan said Monday he had assigned his former chief counsel, Heather Wier Vaught, to investigate Hampton's claims after receiving Hampton's letter in November.