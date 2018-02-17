Stock market rebounds during Rosenstein press conference announcing Russia indictments

The stock market apparently has decided that the indictments of Russians announced yesterday is good news for the tax-cutting, regulation-slashing president who ignited the boom that is raising corporate profits, full-time employment, and paychecks all over the country. Let CNN and MSNBC and the other Trump-haters bloviate about how this proves something bad about President Trump. The people with money on the line don't care about manufacturing narratives for political gain; all they care about is a cold-eyed assessment of where this will lead the country.

This screenshot from CNBC says it all. At first, there were fears that the country might head toward chaos and uncertainty about the fate of the POTUS. Once Rosenstein got going on the specifics, the market turned around.