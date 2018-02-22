Good weather is bad news in Chicago

Eight people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in Presidents Day weekend shootings across Chicago.

So what is Mayor Rahm Emanuel doing about it? CWB Chicago:

The number of police officers assigned to Chicago's 22 police districts has fallen by 23 cops since Mayor Rahm Emanuel promised to add 970 officers to the department in September 2016 according to the latest manpower numbers released by the Chicago Police Department in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Analysis of the numbers shows that a commonly held belief that Emanuel is taking cops from safer neighborhoods to protect the more dangerous, high-homicide areas is simply false: Four out of the five worst districts for homicides have lost officers since Emanuel's promise to hire 970 cops.