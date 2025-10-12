Is It Partisan Politics — or Leftist Politician Gangsters?

Who doesn’t want to arrest criminals, or shut down gangster activity in Chicago? Democrat Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker and Democrat Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, that’s who! Why? Well, it’s just not that complicated, and not even original.

Have you ever watched an old gangster movie? Movies like “Little Caesar”, “The Public Enemy”, and “City for Conquest”, show actors like Edward G. Robinson and James Cagney playing the roles of ruthless, murdering gangsters controlling cities like Chicago, plus the local and state governments of their territories. The reason they had so much free-play in their regions is that the local officials were bought-off through campaign donations, defamation of opponents, and “disappearing” of opposition. City and state officials were all “on the take,” allowing the gangsters to rule. Also note that in old gangster movies they often bought off or blackmailed judges to do their bidding. Sound familiar?

Recently, Fox Nation published a series of real crime stories detailing many mobsters, showing them for the ruthless, murderous people they were, such as “Mob Mentality”, “Battle for Chicago,” and Sean Hannity’s series, “Wanted Dead or Alive.” All these criminals needed to be stopped.

“The Real Godfather” was in New York in the 1970s, but “Lucky’s Commission” shows the mafia stretches all the way back to the 1920s, embedded and knitted in the New York underworld.

So, why did these gangsters do their horrible misdeeds? It was because of power, control, and money.

What stopped the bulk of the mobsters? It was the deployment of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with “license to kill” these murderous hoods. Many of them were stopped by either jailing them or killing them. Remember, these are not Hollywood stories but true stories, which influenced and created the background of where we are today in these same cities held captive by Democrat politicians and mobsters, which many times are one and the same.

Why would anyone not want the killing stopped on their city streets? How can a public official, who is supposed to be in office for public service for the good of the people, not want to eliminate the criminals in their city? Do they not see that this can harm their loved ones too? This negligence suggests more than mere partisan politics is occurring. Obviously, someone is “on the take,” for their judgments aren’t for the good of the people, or the law. Instead, their judgements fuel and funnel power, control, and money to the wicked and their corruption, just like the mobsters from the past.

Using a “smorgasbord of lies,” Pritzker spoke on CNN demonizing ICE agents, saying, “They are raiding neighborhoods instead of going after the bad guys, they are just picking up people who are brown and black and then checking their credentials.” Continuing, the governor said that Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops is unconstitutional and an invasion.

DHS fact-checked Trump’s actions showing they are neither unconstitutional nor an invasion. Instead, President Trump has the authority under the Constitution to deploy troops to protect our nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Spewing lies on a CNN appearance, Pritzker said,

People are getting detained, they’re getting arrested: U.S. citizens. They did this when they raided a building in the middle of the night in South Shore [Chicago]. One hundred thirty people, … were emptied out of this building. They were going after a few gang members, and instead, they broke windows, they broke down doors, they ransacked the place... They are the ones that are making it a war zone.

According to DHS the truth is,

[L]aw enforcement conducted a targeted operation at an apartment building in the South Shore community of Chicago. …This operation, conducted by the CBP, the FBI, and the ATF, resulted in the arrest of 37 illegal aliens, from such countries as Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, and Nigeria. Among them were Tren de Aragua gang members and violent criminals.

DHS has had to routinely debunk the absurd claims that DHS is targeting U.S. citizens during ICE operations. They state, “ICE does not arrest or deport U.S. citizens. Any U.S. citizens arrested are because of obstructing or assaulting law enforcement.”

DHS stated,

Since Operation Midway Blitz began in Illinois last month, ICE and CBP officers have arrested more than 1,000 illegal aliens — including the worst of the worst pedophiles, child abusers, kidnappers, gang members, and armed robbers. We have also arrested multiple members of the gang Tren de Aragua, and illegal aliens with criminal histories that include drug trafficking, child rape, and murder, among other violent convictions. Allegations that DHS law enforcement officers engage in ‘racial profiling’ are disgusting, reckless, and categorically FALSE. What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is if they are illegally in the U.S. — NOT their skin color, race, or ethnicity.

Compared to the killing of the gangsters in the 1900s, deportation seems merciful.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking to Durbin said this:

As you shut down the government — you voted to shut down the government, and you’re sitting here — our law enforcement officers aren’t being paid. They’re out there working to protect you. I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump. And currently, the National Guard are on the way to Chicago. If you’re not going to protect your citizens, President Trump will.

Bondi stated that 571 homicides occurred in Chicago in 2024 alone. That is 10.98 murders per week, 3 people were murdered every 2 days, continually, for the entire year, not including 1,200 shootings in just the first 6 months.

Even with this data, Durbin, Pritzker and Johnson all say, we don’t have a problem here. Well, if this isn’t a problem, then what is? Do they not realize that if all the taxpayers are murdered, then there will be no taxes to pay their exorbitant salaries and no tax money for them to steal? (Side note: In Earl Flynn’s movie “Robin Hood” the evil Prince John explained, it is beneficial to us bad guys if we don’t kill too many Saxons, “else we’ll have nobody left to till our land, or pay the tax.”)

Why would the Illinois senator, the governor, and the city mayor all be reciting that Chicago is fine? Because Trump has waged war on the cartels, and the cartels are applying pressure on people under their influence! It’s a gangster movie rerun.

Cartels are posting bounties on ICE agents: $2,000 for telling their whereabouts, and $10,000 if killed — a paid hit, like the murder of the off-duty CBP officer in Central Park.

We are at war with deranged mobster drug cartels. Be not deceived, if one is not against the mobsters, then one is for them. Either they are “on the take,” or paying for protection.

Jesse Watters quoted President Trump saying, “Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson should be in jail. ICE officers’ lives are in danger in Chicago and at this point, they are aiding and abetting an insurrection. This is nothing more than sabotage and dereliction of duty.”

More articles by Richard Blakley can be found at Blakley on the Write.

Image: Maryland GovPics, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, cropped.