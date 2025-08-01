Are Democrats tacitly encouraging assassination hits on ICE agents?

On the July 23, 2025 edition of the Fox News show, Greg Gutfeld, in speaking of the CBP agent that was shot in the face by an illegal alien, Gutfeld said, “And you know Tyrus, when this story came out about this agent getting shot, the media wouldn’t say he [the shooter] is an illegal suspect. They wouldn’t say anything about him. Said an agent was shot on a rock in Central Park.”

In response, Tyrus said,

I have a problem with this, and maybe this is just… I don’t believe in coincidences, and there has been a concentrated effort to ‘out’ ICE agents. And for two men... grown a** men to get on a scooter to go riding in a park with guns, to go rob? That doesn’t make much sense to me. But two guys looking to make a ‘hit’ on somebody that makes sense to me. So, just how random is that? How many millions of people do we have in New York just walking around, and these two illegals just happen to stumble upon a guy, who just happens to be an off-duty officer? Bullsh**! It’s a ‘hit’ in my opinion and we are lucky he was able to get through it. And I would like to see the same vigor from our so-called government investigations that are dealing with this Epstein bullsh** and whatever Barack Obama did ten years ago. I don’t give a d*** about any of that. That is not a table issue for me and my family. Right now, my table issue is our police officers, and our border agents are under attack. We have senators or congressmen who are demanding they [officers] take their masks off so they can see their face, so they can expose their family. So, I don’t see we meant well at all. There’s that old saying, ‘The road to hell is paved with good intentions.’ Well, we need to start sending some of these people to hell.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, (D-CA), infamous for having an affair with a Chinese spy, accused ICE immigration enforcement officers of behaving like “bank robbers.” He stated, “I hope every state that is able to, and every community that is able to, unmasks ICE with their policies. If you’re standing on the law, you can show your face.”

Unfortunately, Swalwell had not considered that masks are needed for safety. Tom Homan defended the use of masks by agents stating, “The attacks on ICE is unprecedented, 700% increased. And we are not even talking about the doxing of agents, their spouses and their children.” Apparently, subversives are doxing ICE agents’ private information.

After a successful ICE raid in San Diego, CA, local city councilman, Sean Elo-Rivera posted on Instagram that ICE agents are “terrorists” and after criticism, stood by his comments. In response, acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons stated, “I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks. I’m not going to let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line, their family on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is.” Then he asked, “Is that the issue here that we’re just upset about the masks? Or is anyone upset about the fact that ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists?”

Illinois lawmakers are pushing to unmask ICE. California lawmakers are pushing to unmask ICE. Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing to unmask ICE. New York lawmakers are pushing to unmask ICE. Michigan lawmakers are calling for ICE agents wearing masks to be jailed. Democrats on Capitol Hill introduced legislation to require officers to identify themselves without masks.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that the Democrats who are pushing for ICE agents to unmask are the same “people who mandated mask wearing for years in America” during the COVID era.

Johnson stated that Democrats like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries say that ICE agents should not be wearing masks as they arrest these illegal migrants. Johnson stated,

From the people who mandated mask wearing for years in America. It’s absurd. They need to back off ICE and respect our agents and stop protesting them. [The agents are] …trying to uphold the rule of law, and they don’t want to be targeted by Democrat activists.

In speaking of unmasking agents, Johnson continued and said, “Why? So that they can target them? So they can put their names and faces online and dox them? That’s what these activists do. So we have to protect those who protect our communities.”

In response to Democrat lawmakers on Capitol Hill trying to pass their unmasking legislation, President Trump stated,

Well, they would not be saying that if they didn’t hate our country. And obviously, they do. These officers are doing a tremendous job. They’re great patriots. If you expose them because of, you know, statements that have been made by Democrats and others on the left, usually mostly, I think, probably exclusively, you put them in great danger, tremendous danger. And it’s sort of funny when people picket in front of Columbia, in front of Harvard and they have masks on more than masks. I mean you can’t see anything. Nobody complains about that. But when a patriot who works for ICE or Border Patrol puts a mask on so that they won’t recognize him and his family, so they can lead a little bit of a normal life after having worked so hard and so dangerously, there’s a problem with that. This is the problem with Democrats, they have a lot of bad things going on in their heads. They’ve become very…they’ve lost their confidence, number one. And they’re really, they’ve become somewhat deranged. I want to do whatever necessary to protect our great law enforcement people. And they are right at the top of the list.

So, with Democrat lawmakers demanding the unmasking of ICE and Border Patrol agents, are they tacitly encouraging criminal activity against our government’s law enforcement agents and their families?

More articles by Richard Blakley can be found at Blakley on the Write.

Image from Grok.