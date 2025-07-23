Tom Homan: The Illegal Aliens’ ‘Not Welcome Here’ Doormat

To a crowd cheering “USA, USA” Tom Homan walked out on the stage at the recent Turning Point USA summit. Homan warned the crowd, “Look, I’m a bad a**. I say bad things. So, look, let me start off by saying sometimes I use a bad word. Sometimes, I’m harsh. But if I offend anybody here, I don’t give a sh**.”

It’s good that we don’t have to wonder about what Homan really thinks.

Mr. Homan continued, “This is the second time I have come out of retirement for President Trump, who happens to be the greatest president in my lifetime.”

You have to stop and think about that statement. This man has a retirement income and could be out by a lake somewhere, but instead when President Trump told him that his country needed him to serve once more, Homan rose to the occasion and is serving his country.

Homan continued,

So I was the first guy the President called, and I remember that after the election, I am out to dinner with my wife and the phone is sitting on the table, and all of a sudden it rings and it says ‘POTUS.’ My wife says, ‘sh**.’ She goes, ‘He’s going to ask you to come back.’ So, I walked outside and the first thing that was out of his mouth was, ‘Tom you been bitch’n about it for four years. You wanta come back and fix it?’ Says, your d*** right. Let’s go.

Then Homan spoke of Joe Biden, who taking the most secure border in Homan’s lifetime, under President Trump’s first term, and “unsecured it on purpose,” being “the first president in the history of this nation to come into office and unsecured the border on purpose.”

Then Homan stated, “So, where are we at today? Tonight, as I am talking to you, we got the most secure border in the history of this nation.”

The crowd erupted with cheers.

Continuing, Homan stated, “Illegal immigration — down 96%. That means 96% less people are coming.” Then Homan asked, “How many women are not being raped by the cartels? How many children aren’t dying making that journey? How many pounds of fentanyl isn’t getting into the country to kill Americans?”

Again, the crowd erupted with cheers.

Homan continued,

How many women and children aren’t getting sex trafficked, unlike the last administration? President Trump’s policies are saving lives everyday… I’m like a kid in a candy shop everyday, ‘cause I’m working with this guy and everyday is an adventure, ‘cause I knew he was going to let us do what we do, to not only secure the border, but remove millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden let into this country.

Again, there were cheers and applause from the crowd.

Homan then said that under Biden’s administration, half a million children were trafficked into this country with Biden’s administration losing track of 300,000. Then Homan stated, “Trump’s already found thousands of the children.”

The crowd cheered.

Then Homan went on to explain that some of these children were with family members, but some of the children were sex trafficked or in forced labor or both. He stated that one man was found to have custody of 20 illegal alien children, most of which were female, and Biden’s administration “allowed that to happen.” Homan said that President Trump and himself are not going to be satisfied until they find every child and save them. Homan stated, “The last administration just didn’t give a sh**. It’s just terrible.”

Homan stated that when you have child-trafficking into this country for sex or forced labor, he said he didn’t care which side of politics you are on: “All hands should have been on deck. Under President Trump, all hands are on deck.”

Shortly after this, Homan’s speech was interrupted by a heckler yelling the question, “Are you an MS-13 member?” The heckler was wearing a Trump hat and a t-shirt that said, “I identify as ultra MAGA.” This guy was as much MAGA as the “left-wing activist” who incited Trump supporters while wearing a MAGA hat that entered the Capital on January 6th This heckler was holding a picture of Homan with MS-13 tattoos written on Homan’s knuckles. This was trying to make some kind of snide remark to Homan concerning the “Maryland Dad,” who, at least twice, was found to be a gang member by a federal immigration court.

In response to the heckler, Homan stated, “Why don’t you come up here and hand me that picture? Bring it. Bring it.” Then he instigated the crowd to start saying “USA, USA.” Then Homan said, “We’ve got morons like this all over the country. This guy wouldn’t know what it is like to serve this nation. This guy ain’t got the balls to be an ICE officer. He ain’t got the balls to be a border patrol agent. This guy lives in his mother’s basement. The only thing that surprises me is that you don’t got purple hair and a nose ring. Get out of here you loser. And if you are such a badass, meet offstage in 13 minutes and 50 seconds… I guarantee you, he sits down to pee.”

Greg Gutfeld says, “Let this be an omen, don’t mess with Tom Homan.” Gutfeld said, “[Homan] looks like the Thing with a hangover, which is a compliment.” Gutfeld said, “Trump’s messaging does all the heavy lifting of deportation… Tom Homan just looking at them makes you want to board a bus and go to Tijuana. He gives off a vibe that shaving cream is for wussies. He is a walking talking version of the wall.” Then Gutfeld asked, “Is he not the perfect man for the job?”

On Fox News “The Five”, Gutfeld stated that we need to invent a word for when a person physically resembles their occupation. Gutfeld stated, “I think it is called ‘a Homan,’ because Homan’s face is like the opposite of a welcome mat. You see that face and you say, ‘I’m not sticking around in this country.’ He is a walking rockslide.”

America should be thankful for men like Tom Homan who serve our country with the heart of protecting American citizens and removing illegal aliens from our country who have entered the U.S., breaking immigration laws. Also, there should be no question at all, that illegal aliens committing even more crimes in the U.S. should be kicked out of our country.

Tom Homan is face on the U.S. doormat that says, “Illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.” Thank you, Mr. Homan, for your service to our country.

More articles by Richard Blakley can be found at Blakley on the Write.

Image from Grok.