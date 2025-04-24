‘Maryland Man’ Not a Maryland Man

While NBC, CBS, ABC and AP repeatedly sell Americans on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the “Maryland man” they say was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, The Hill finally got it right when they quoted Attorney General Pam Bondi who said, “He’s not a Maryland man.” In fact, Garcia is a Salvadoran who illegally entered the United States in 2011. Besides breaking U.S. laws concerning immigration, Garcia appears to be an MS-13 gang member.

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order to designate cartels and other criminal groups as foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs). Moving in response, Secretary of State Marco Rubio published in the Federal Register that there’s “sufficient factual basis” under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to designate eight groups as FTOs. The groups are: Tren de Aragua (TdA), MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha), the Sinaloa Cartel, New Generation Cartel of Jalisco, United Cartels, Northeast Cartel, Gulf Cartel, and La Nueva Familia Michoacana. This designation gives the government the ability to target these groups from every angle. The State Department’s order states that these groups “present an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” and invokes the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEP) to declare a national emergency to “deal with those threats.” Continuing, the order states, “It is the policy of the United States to ensure the total elimination of these organizations’ presence in the United States and their ability to threaten the territory, safety, and security of the United States through their extraterritorial command-and control structures, thereby protecting the American people and the territorial integrity of the United States.”

Joseph Humire, executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society stated, “Trump just put them all on notice. We know you’re here; we know you are up to no good, and we’re going to come after you.”

While some claim the Salvadoran is a baby-kissing Maryland man—and not a member of MS-13—Trump says, “Garcia has been found by two separate Courts to be a member of the violent, killer gang MS-13, was in our Country illegally, and is under a Deportation Order.” Trump even showed a picture of the tattoos on Garcia’s knuckles showing the symbolism of the MS-13 gang.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated when Garcia was arrested he had “rolls of cash and drugs.” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, “The media would love for you to believe that this [Garcia] is a media darling, that he is just some Maryland father. Osama Bin Laden was also a father, and yet he wasn’t a good guy. They are actually both terrorists.”

While ABC claims “None of the allegations made about Abrego Garcia’s being part of MS-13 have been made in court documents,” either they didn’t do a very good job with their homework, or didn’t care. Confirming Trump’s statement concerning Garcia’s MS-13 gang involvement, “a federal immigration court in Baltimore further determined Abrego Garcia was not eligible for release because he ‘failed to meet his burden of demonstration that his release from custody would not pose a danger to others, as the evidence shows that he is a verified member of MS-13.” Furthermore, the court held that “the fact that a ‘past, proven, and reliable source on information’ verified the Respondent’s gang membership, rank, and gang name is sufficient to support that the Respondent is a gang member [and that Garcia had] failed to present evidence to rebut that assertion.”

In addition, Garcia’s wife accused him of being a “violent” wife beater on multiple occasions, and has allegedly been involved with human trafficking.

Even with all this, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, stated, “[Garcia] was illegally abducted and needs to come home.” Perhaps the senator doesn’t understand that Garcia, the Salvadoran, is at home, now that he has been deported.

According to border czar Tom Homan, Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador “on taxpayer dime” to meet with the terrorist MS-13 gang member, Garcia. The Democrat senator stated he traveled “to show solidarity” with the gang member. Meeting Garcia in El Salvador, Garcia was wearing a red, white and blue plaid shirt, jeans, new tennis shoes and a ball cap with the brim going in the correct direction. Obviously staged, Garcia looked like an “all-American” for the media, even hiding his incriminating tattoos in the photos.

Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador has been termed “humiliating” and “detached from reality,” with Van Hollen claiming, “I am not defending the man, I am defending due process.” Perhaps the senator failed to realize that Garcia has already been through the “due process” twice and both times found to be a member of MS-13 making him a foreign terrorist and subject to deportation. How many “due processes” does Garcia get?

Not being done, Van Hollen stated, “This case is not just about one man. It’s about protecting the Constitutional rights of everyone who resides in the United States of America.” Van Hollen also called Garcia’s case a “constitutional crisis.”

Perhaps before declaring a “constitutional crisis,” Van Hollen needs to read the U.S. Constitution. The first paragraph states, “We the People of the United States” and the last nine words of the first paragraph say, “establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” The Constitution is for “we the people,” who are citizens of the United States of America. That means the articles, sections, and amendments of the Constitution apply to “we the people” who are United States Citizens.

Senator Van Hollen, this does not include El Salvadorans.

Additionally, the crime of treason is defined in the U.S. Constitution. According to Article III, Section 3, Clause 1, the Constitution states: “Treason against the United States, shall consist …[of] adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort…”

Isn’t supporting members of foreign terrorist organizations treasonous?

Even with his illiteracy of the U.S. Constitution, Van Hollen has inspired more Democrats to waste taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador, proving that Oregon, Florida, Arizona, and California Democrat lawmakers are just as illiterate of the Constitution as Maryland Democrat lawmakers, when defending illegal alien criminals.

The media asked the President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador if he were planning to return Garcia to the United States with Bukele asking, “How can I return a terrorist to the United States? How Can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?” When asked if Bukele would release Garcia into El Salvador, he responded,

I am not very fond of releasing terrorists into our own country. We just turned the murder capital of the world into the safest country in the world and you want us to go back? Releasing criminals?

President Trump called Van Hollen a “fool.” In October of 2024 Trump stated, “our biggest threat to democracy is stupid people.”

Perhaps Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga is correct in altering Sen. Van Hollen’s office plaque to read that Van Hollen represents El Salvador. It’s a shame that the El Salvadoran prisons can’t keep Democrat “lawmakers” who visit.

