New York City Ups the Ante on Madness

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, now has a mirror image in Zohran Mamdani, who is looking like the presumptive Democrat nominee for New York City mayor. That Mamdani should have ever reached this level of influence is a troubling and dangerous development.

Khan says the right words about antisemitism, but he has a “long history of coddling jihadis.” For example, Khan spread Hamas propaganda in a recent Ramadan message.

Across the pond, Mamdani “embodies an alliance between reactionary Islamism and progressivism.” Deep animus against Jews and Israel is emblematic of his vitriol.

Mamdani openly “chants his support for Hamas and does not think Israel should exist.”

At Canary Mission, one learns about Mamdani’s value system.

Mamdani was the co-founder of the anti-Israel campus groups Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Bowdoin College.

In May 2021, Mamdani led a chant in support of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement at an anti-Israel protest organized by the pro-terror activity group Within Our Lifetime.

In a January 2024 interview, Mamdani expressed support for the anti-Israel organizations Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and If Not Now (INN).

In 2025, Mamdani was a member of the anti-Israel group Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Mamdani is but another example of “Election Jihad,” wherein radical Islamists are deliberately undermining America. They are using our democracy to destroy our country.

He is an “extreme leftist who tweeted: ‘Queer liberation means defund the police.’ In his campaign, he ran on taxing the rich, government-run grocery stores, free bus travel and a freeze on rent. Such policies are unworkable but offer New Yorkers what many want to hear—a program of left-wing, anti-capitalist populism.”

Moreover, Mamdani “supports a boycott of the Jewish state; he has refused to condemn the Hamas-led atrocities in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023; and he has sanitized the slogan ‘Globalize the intifada,’ which is a call to murder Jews around the world.”

Chuck Ross points out that “The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the anti-Israel group is funding socialist Zohran Mamdani’s bid for New York City mayor. The Unity & Justice Fund which CAIR formed has contributed $100,000 to New Yorkers for Lower Costs, the largest PAC supporting Mamdani, according to campaign records.” CAIR’s executives are fond of denouncing Zionist synagogues and Hillel college chapters. The Investigative Project on Terrorism highlights CAIR as it continues to play a supporting role for the Muslim Brotherhood’s American network.

Guy Milliere explains, “There was a time when hatred of Israel was almost non-existent in the United States, and support for Israel was shared by both the Democratic and Republican parties. That time is long over. The Democratic Party now includes boastful anti-Israel and anti-Semitic representatives in its ranks. Surveys show that while most Republican voters clearly support Israel, the percentage of Democratic voters who support Israel is in decline. A recent poll shows that 83% of Republican voters support Israel, compared to only 33% of Democratic voters.”

Moreover, “what has also changed is the increased presence of Muslims — who vote in the US and Europe[.] ... For many Muslims and Jew-haters worldwide, the ‘Palestinian cause’ has become a rallying cry. The message is often accompanied by the idea that Israel, Jews and all ‘infidels’ must be destroyed, and that murdering Jews and Christians is a legitimate, even necessary, undertaking.”

It is quite noteworthy that

from Doha to Beirut, leading Arabic-language outlets have celebrated Zohran Mamdani’s upset victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. In its straight-news lead, Al Jazeera Arabic called the 33-year-old state assemblyman “the first Muslim candidate to capture a city-wide primary in America’s largest Jewish population centre,” and highlighted his tweet accusing Israel of “committing genocide” in Gaza. The network told readers that Mamdani’s win “strikes fear in the pro-Israel establishment[,]” ... framing the result as a marker of dwindling Democratic consensus on Israel. London-Doha outlet Al-Araby al-Jadeed struck an even more exuberant tone. The story quoted Mamdani’s promise to build “a city where Palestinians are seen and heard” and cast [Mamdani’s] rise as generational revenge for Israel’s war in Gaza. Lebanon’s left-wing daily Al-Akhbar went further still, writing that Mamdani’s candidacy is “not pleasing to Israel” and calling the upset “a slap to the Zionist lobby.” In a sidebar, the paper mused that a BDS-friendly mayor could even press for the arrest of Israeli officials who visit New York.

In Britain and America, Iranian sleeper cells threaten each country and the Islamic Doomsday Clock cogently describes what happens when mass migration, not integration from Islamic countries occurs.

As Melanie Phillips writes “in the 12-day war with Iran ... 28 Israelis were killed by Iranian missiles, more than 3,000 were injured, and much of the country was repeatedly forced into safe rooms and shelters. Yet it was the Jews of Britain who Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said were in such danger that they should leave the country and immigrate to Israel.”

In fact, “The Co-op, a [U.K.] grocery store chain, is banning Israeli produce from its stores. Films, books and other expressions of Jewish culture are being blocked and erased from public space.”

In essence, while Israel and America have had astonishing victory in smashing the Shia axis in the Middle East, the Islamic revolutionary regime has “seeded” its hate throughout the West.

The rabid anti-American and antisemitic march through the West did not begin in a vacuum and did not happen overnight. Act for America has been warning for years about the deadly infiltration of the West by the Muslim Brotherhood.

It is why President Trump must ban the Muslim Brotherhood and designate it as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Although France finally admits the Muslim Brotherhood threat, the land of the Eiffel Tower is way past the Islamic Doomsday Clock.

Our neighbor to the north, Canada, has sunk to a new low as “successive Leftist governments in Canada have allowed massive levels of immigration form Hamas supporting countries to expand their voting base.” Pro-Hamas protests and bomb threats to Jewish institutions are making Canada a physically unsafe country for Jews.

In Amsterdam, a Jewish paper chronicles the resurgence of antisemitism and the fear of the Jewish Dutch community.

Back here in the homeland, a major transformation is unfolding in Paterson, New Jersey, where “local officials are rapidly reshaping the city into an Islamic stronghold.” In fact, “Muslim elected leaders with deep ties to radical Islamic organizations are prioritizing Islamic identity over American values, steering Paterson away from its historical roots. Every policy change, symbolic gesture, and political appointment moves the city closer to becoming an Islamic enclave.”

As Bruce Thornton notes,

Sadly and shamefully, demonizing Israel is unexceptional and expected from Western progressives and Leftists — purveyors of a “history” that traffics in unhistorical, ideologically mendacious assertions about imperialism and colonialism. These critics have adopted those lies and made them, along with specious charges of “racism” and “genocide,” the original sin of Israel’s creation and continued existence. A Western civilizational innovation — critical consciousness, the self-examination and criticism of one’s own political community, practice, and values — has now gone rancid and led to a self-loathing oikophobia, the irrational fear, loathing, and hatred of one’s own culture and fellow citizens that encourages our enemies and rivals. Domestic anti-Americanism, for example, has invaded our culture and schools, and has become a spurious token of intellectual sophistication, “citizen of the world” cosmopolitanism, and the hallmark of critical consciousness. In reality it is slow-motion suicide dressed up as high fashion. These days both hatreds — anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism ... [are] filled with preposterous lies and toxic ideologies.

The lies permeate every institution, despite the fact that Democracy Thrives in Israel.

New York City is nicknamed “Gotham” because of a literary reference by Washington Irving in the early 19th century. He used the name in a satirical piece, playfully comparing the city’s inhabitants to the residents of Gotham, England, who “feigned madness to avoid royal visits and taxes.”

If Mamdani should become mayor of New York City, the inhabitants will not have to feign madness, because it will become a city of lunacy, rage, hate, antisemitism, and economic instability.

Eileen can be reached at middleamarch18@gmail.com.

Image: Zohran Mamdani. Credit: Bingjiefu He via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.