Ongoing Jihadist Infiltration into America

Alleged pundits scratch their heads in puzzlement and ask: how did all these pro-Hamas outbursts suddenly appear on American universities?

They are, in fact, not some spontaneous eruption, but clearly the product of an ongoing jihadist campaign to infiltrate America’s school system. Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, and Yasser Arafat before them have for decades educated American universities to jihad. Recent events attest to their disturbing success.

One such group, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) was established in 2005 by University of California Berkeley lecturer Hatem Bazian. AMP “is a major promoter of the Hamas-inspired Boycott, Divestment, & Sanctions (BDS) movement.” Additionally, AMP is a major supporter of the pro-Hamas campus group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

SJP is “a highly influential campus organization with chapters based at approximately 200 American colleges and universities, where it organizes and sponsors anti-Israel events and campaigns more actively than any other student group in the nation.”

Several of AMP’s recent board members and key officials ... worked closely with, now-defunct Islamic extremist groups that funded terrorist activities, i.e., the Islamic Association for Palestine (which, until its dissolution in 2004, served as the chief U.S. propaganda arm of Hamas); the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (which from 1995-2001 contributed approximately $12.4 million in money, goods, and services to Hamas); and KindHearts for Charitable Humanitarian Development (whose assets were frozen in 2006 by the U.S. Treasury Department because of its fundraising activities on behalf of Hamas).

Moreover, “American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) provides speakers, training, printed materials, a so-called ‘Apartheid Wall,’ and [financial] grants to Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) activists.” As the Investigative Project on Terrorism notes, “AMP routinely engages in anti-Israeli rhetoric, sponsors conferences that serve as a platform for Israel bashers, and openly approves ‘resistance’ against the ‘Zionist state.’” In fact, “[a]n Arabic-language poster on display in its Chicago headquarters in 2016 included the phrase, ‘No Jew will live among them in Jerusalem.’”

Where is the money coming from to support Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP)?

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) are receiving funds from a web of Hamas-linked organizations, according to new research by The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP). The research, entitled ‘National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP): Antisemitism, Anti-Americanism, Violent Extremism and the Threat to American Universities,’ claims that non-profit organizations with links to the Hamas terror group were funding the student groups. The report named WESPAC, Tides, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), Americans for Justice in Palestine (AJP), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as the Hamas-linked funders.

In addition, in the November 2023 report, the Institute “uncovered that more than a billion US dollars had been provided to Texas A&M (TAMU)/ Texas A&M in Qatar (TAMUQ) by the Qatar Foundation, a Qatari regime–owned foundation, as part of a contractual agreement to pay for research projects, some which could contribute to the development of military applications.”

This dovetails with another alarming aspect of the jihadists in America — “Election Jihad.” Daniel Greenfield clearly shows how Islamist political machines are transforming America and threatening both the United States and Israel.

Omar Ahmad, co-founder of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), has asserted that “Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant.”

In fact, the past two election seasons have produced many “firsts” for the Islamist political machines. Consider the following jihadist successes.

In Delaware, Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton became the first Muslim elected to the state House in Delaware. She stated that because of Israel, “baby Jesus is under rubble.”

In Georgia, Rep. Ruwa Romman, a former communications director for CAIR, described the Oct. 7 attacks as caused by Israeli settler violence.

In Ohio, Rep. Munira Abdullahi claims that Israel is the biggest child-killer in the world.

In Texas, Rep. Salman Bhojani accused Israel in engaging in the mass killing of Palestinian civilians.

In Illinois, Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid, the state House’s first Muslim “Palestinian” elected to office, accused Israel of “genocidal language.”

These jihadist elections are changing state legislatures into hostile entities for America and Israel. Jihadists are using our system to destroy our nation — e.g., Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Omar Fateh.

In fact, “Muslim voter turnout initiatives at mosques now feed into some of the billions flowing from Democratic Party allied organizations.”

For example, “My Muslim Vote is one of numerous national Islamic election operations that benefit from funding Democrats and their political allies on the Left.”

CAIR’s long record of antisemitism is cogently explained by Steve Emerson. In essence, “[a] virulently antisemitic terror-tied group has managed to convince media and politicians that it has been magically transformed into a respectable legitimate ‘civil rights group.’”

Put succinctly, CAIR is Hamas.

The Investigative Project on Terrorism’s new book, CAIR’s Antisemitism Unmasked, meticulously documents that “it is through an obsessive, venomous focus on Israel that CAIR has sustained its lengthy record of antisemitic rhetoric.”

As Don Feder explains, “[t]o put 300,000 terrorist sympathizers in the streets of Washington on short notice, you need a well-oiled machine that constantly requires a cause to advance its agenda.”

One week, they’re marching against racism or protesting fossil fuels. The next, they’re demanding a cease-fire in Gaza — a lifeline thrown to Hamas. Suddenly, pro-Hamas demonstrations are popping up all over the country, like poison mushrooms after a spring rain. They’re the result of a coalition of radicals united by their hatred of America and the West — a coalition that reduces everything to a conflict between oppressors and the oppressed and which is willing to condone the most horrific violence to advance the revolution. They are supported by groups with wealth, prestige and political clout — all resolutely leftist, if not openly Marxist.

The never-ending assault on America is certainly due to the integration by CAIR and its allies within the Democrat party’s electoral machine. Democrats have an antisemitism problem!

It has become “so total that the Democratic operatives and donors of the Movement Voter Project are fundraising for it even though CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad was caught on video celebrating the Oct. 7 attack.”

The Islamist Political Action Committee plans “to mobilize one million Muslim voters” and “encourage and train 200 Muslim candidates to run for office.”

The work of the jihadists is not just limited to colleges.

In its early years, AMP disseminated its ideology to young people through the Aqsa Club, an afterschool program aimed at “educating high-school students about Palestine, its history, and current affairs.”

Under the rubric of the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), the following groups work to upend America. Besides CAIR, there is the Muslim American Society (MAS), the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), the Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA), and the Mosque Foundation.

Of course, fundraising is fundamental, and “donors, in some cases Jewish, are donating to Islamist politicians and groups that are hounding Jews.”

It is way overdue for Jewish Democrats who, perhaps unknowingly, provide funding and comfort to Islamist political machines to be confronted. They are aiding those who would destroy them and their fellow Jews.

Members of Congress must ensure that no federal grant money be given to community groups that defend terrorism and promote hate.

Once and for all, the idea of a two-state solution must be ended.

Finally, ending refugee resettlement is vital to defeating the rise and expansion of Islamist political machines.

Over the past several decades, Israeli governments and many in the Diaspora Jewish leadership failed to grasp the gravity of these deadly accusations and the implication for the massive outbreak of antisemitism and violence against Jews. Israel must now work with US federal and local officials to shutter every one of SJP’s campus chapters while enforcing Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. This initiative must be maximized by a massive media campaign in the US exposing the terrorist roots of this jihadist-backed and supported organization that constitutes one of the greatest threats to Israel, the Jewish people and the United States itself since the Nazi era.

Our very existence as a nation depends it.

