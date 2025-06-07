Leftists Have Read the CCP Playbook

Either leftists are working for the Communist Chinese Party (CCP), or they have certainly read their playbooks. The playbooks of the CCP are “The Art of Warfare” and “Unrestricted Warfare”—both of which speak to exploiting the weakness of an enemy and argue that the United States does not consider the wider picture of military strategy, including “legal tools” (lawfare and economic factors) to leverage one’s opponent and circumvent the need for direct military action resulting in the same, if not even greater, destructive force.

Three unelected New York federal judges of the Court of International Trade (all of whom are appointed for life) voted to block President Trump’s trade tariffs which he put in place using an emergency-powers law. This comes on the heels of other federal judges who have tried to block Trump’s policies on deportation of illegal immigrants and mass layoffs of government workers.

What part of, “the U.S. has a $37 trillion national debt,” do these unelected justices not understand?

Why is it that the warped challenges to good policy always come out of New York and Washington, D.C.?

On Bret Baier’s Special Report, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said,

It seems highly inappropriate for the judiciary to wade in here when the senate had the opportunity to override the president and didn’t. So in terms of separation of powers, the Senate has chosen not to exercise their powers, and the president absolutely has the right to set the trade agenda for the U.S. This administration is committed to fare trade, and we are striking the best deals for the American people, and anything that the courts do to get in the way, both harms the American people in terms of trade and in terms of tariff revenue.

Regardless of the left loony courts, it seems trade negotiations with Japan and the European Union are proceeding well, but when Bret asked Bessent how he would characterize the talks with China, Bessent said, “I would say they are a bit stalled. I believe that we will be having more talks with them in the next few weeks, and I believe we may at some point have a call between the President and Party Chair Xi.”

Bret stated, “So, stalled. There was a time when the president thought it was moving forward pretty significantly.” Bessent responded, saying this:

Again, I think given the magnitude of the talks, given the complexity, that this is going to require both leaders to weigh in with each other. They have a very good relationship, and I am confident that the Chinese will come to the table when President Trump makes his preferences known.

It’s interesting to ask if someone might be behind these attempts to block the Trump agenda, like Soros-funded groups consisting of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), which are reported to be “behind a lawsuit that is now preventing President Donald Trump from deporting violent criminal illegal aliens to South Sudan” all of whom have extensive rap sheets—Human Rights First joined with two other organizations suing the Trump Administration to block the deportation. From 2016 to 2021, “the Soros network’s Open Society Foundation threw nearly $6.2 million into the coffers of Human Rights First.” In 2021 alone the Open Society Foundation gave more than $2.3 million to Human Rights First.

It is also fascinating when you discover that “the U.S. currently has at least 75 Soros-backed social justice prosecutors” representing “1 in 5 Americans or more than 75 million people, including half of America’s 50 most populous cities and counties.” From 2018 to 2021 Soros spent “$13 million on just 10 prosecutors’ races” being the biggest spender in the race and covering as much as 90% of progressive candidates campaign spending. As of 2022, Soros had spent more than $40 million to elect prosecutors using a series of “shell organizations, affiliates, and pass-through committees” to steer contributions to candidates, even providing “perks to preferred prosecutors.” On top of all of this, “Soros has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars—possibly well over a billion dollars—to organizations directly or indirectly that constitute the progressive prosecution infrastructure.”

Let’s follow the money for just a few of these prosecutors. Let’s go from west to east in the U.S. and look at the Soros donations. Mike Schmidt of Portland, OR received $33,902. Pamela Price of Oakland, CA received $1,000,610. Diana Becton of Richmond, CA received $1,195,152. George Gascon of Los Angeles, CA received $6,042,934. Mary Moriarty of Minneapolis, MN received $511,231. Kimerly Graham of Des Moines, IA received $321,832. Kimberly Foxx of Chicago, IL received $2,813,00. Kim Gardner of Saint Louis, MO received $309,943. Steve Mulroy of Memphis, TN received $616,100. John Creuzot of Dallas, TX received $1,044,815. José Garza of Austin, TX received $447,091. Joe Gonzales of San Antonio, TX received $2,196,632. Brian Middleton of Richmond, TX received $677,000. Jason Williams of New Orleans, LA received $220,000. Jody Owens of Jackson, MS received 205,609. Scott Colom or Columbus, MS received $925,500. Monique Worrell of Orlando, FL received $1,830,000. Shalena Cook Jones of Savannah, GA received $282,125. Santana DeBerry of Durham, NC received $262,491. Stephanie Morales of Portsmouth, VA received $107,000. Ramin Fatehi of Norfolk, VA received $336,145. Parisa Dehghani-Tafti of Arlington, VA received $1,113,074. Steve Descano of Fairfax, VA received $749,345. Buta Biberaj of Leesburg, VA received $1,229,554. Lawrence Krasner of Philadelphia, PA received $2,959,000. Alvin Bragg of Manhattan, NY received $1,072,000. These are the donations we know about.

It looks like Soros owns the prosecutors across the U.S.

So, who owns these federal justices and how? Can we investigate the finances of federal judges?

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt said that the judges had “‘brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump’ in what she characterized as a pattern of judicial overreach. …Ultimately the supreme court must put an end to this.”

Fortunately, a federal appeals court reinstated Trump’s tariff plans while the court “considers the motions paper.”

Now a Biden-appointed federal judge in Colorado, Gordan P. Gallagher, is blocking the deportation of the illegal immigrant family of the Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Egyptian illegal alien who threw firebombs into a crowd of peaceful people trying to draw attention to the 53 hostages still held by the terrorist group Hamas.

Something that unrighteous judges may want to consider is they also will have a day coming where they will stand in judgment.

Conservatives need a playbook too and the first line should read, use reconciliation to impeach rouge justices who abuse their power.

Image: Monica Showalter.