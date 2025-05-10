It’s Time to Judge the Judges!

Obama deported 400,000 illegal immigrants per year when he was in office. No one said a word. But now, to rid the U.S. of the enormous Biden-era 21 million illegal aliens at a mere 400,000 per year, it will take 52.5 years. That means to complete deportation, we will need 13 more consecutive Trump presidential terms.

Creatively, President Trump is considering reopening Alcatraz, while the courts are struggling to remember the Supreme Court and the Constitution have already ruled and answered illegal immigration questions.

The first three articles of the Constitution distributed distinct governmental powers amongst three branches, with Article 4 Section 4 stating this:

The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence.

This clearly puts the power of protecting the United States against “invasion” firmly in the hands of the Legislative and Executive Branches of the government and NOT the Judicial branch. In fact, the 1849 Supreme Court ruling of Luther v. Borden, “Chief Justice Roger Taney held that the political branches of government, and not the federal courts, should decide such questions” pertaining to the application of Article 4 Section 4.

This means that justices encroaching on the power of the Executive Branch are violating the Separation of Powers by inhibiting the president from executing his duty towards protecting the United States against invasion.

(Note: Johnson’s 1785 English dictionary was widely available as the Constitution was drafted and its primary definition of the word “invasion” is, “hostile entrance upon the rights or possessions of another; hostile encroachment.” This shows us the Founders’ understanding of the definition of the word “invasion.”)

A friend of our family’s relatives in Texas, went to supper and came home to find a group of illegal aliens in their home, using their bathroom, wearing their clothes and pretending not to speak any English. Not being willing to leave, this family had to call the police to have the illegal aliens forcefully ejected from the home, while still wearing the stolen clothes. The next morning the father came out to go to work, only to find illegal aliens sleeping in the bed of his truck. Again, the police had to be called to eject these illegal immigrants. Is this “invasion”? Yes, the 1785 definition of “invasion” is “hostile entrance upon the rights or possessions of another; hostile encroachment.”

Consider all the illegal alien criminal gang members in the United States who have committed heinous crimes like rape, murder, sexual assault of children, lewd acts in front of children, distribution of fentanyl, and illegal gun-running. Isn’t this “hostile encroachment” falling under the definition of “invasion”?

President Trump is quoted as saying, Joe Biden let “millions of people from jails, from prisons, from insane asylums, from mental institutions [and] drug dealers” pour into our country.

“Angel” moms and dads are celebrating Trump’s “justice crusade.” These are the parents of children who were killed at the hands of illegal immigrants. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem relaunched the Biden-axed ICE office dedicated to migrant crime and helping “angel families.” When Biden closed this office, where was the outrage of China-paid legacy media, the Democrat party and the wrongheaded federal justices?

Yes, President Trump invoked a 1798 wartime law called the Alien and Sedition Act to begin his deportation of these violent groups. When dealing with 21 million illegal aliens, most will be dead of old age before a court hearing can happen. This 1798 law permits the president to target these illegal immigrants “without a hearing” based solely upon their country of birth citizenship. These are not citizens; therefore, they have no Constitutional rights to citizen’s benefits or protection, as they have broken U.S. immigration laws and must be returned to their country of origin, their homeland.

That means President Trump and ICE are obeying the law, and justices interfering, are violating the Separation of Powers as deemed by the Supreme Court in 1849.

Some might say, “We are not at war.” Those saying such are asleep, are after the destruction of the U.S., or are just as disinterested in executing their duties in office as was the Biden-Harris administration. People not realizing that we are at war have failed to understand that China is destroying America with “a thousand cuts.” From Chinese military leaders come two widely-recognized books: “The Art of War” and “Unrestricted Warfare.”

“The Art of War” is an ancient Chinese military book detailing 13 steps to winning war. Chapter Six explains the importance of exploiting an enemy’s weakness—and Biden left our borders unprotected and weak, allowing 21 million illegal aliens to cross into the United States without being vetted.

“Unrestricted Warfare” was written in 1999 by two Chinese Senior Air Force colonels explaining how a nation, such as China, can defeat a technologically superior nation, such as the United States. “The book argues that the primary weakness of the United States in military matters is that the US views revolution in military thought, solely in terms of technology.” The book also posits that the United States doesn’t consider the wider picture of military strategy, which includes “legal tools” (lawfare), “political warfare,” and economic factors to leverage one’s opponent and circumvent the need for direct military action. The book says the U.S. is vulnerable to these types of attacks.

The strong point that these books make is that reducing one’s opponent can be accomplished in several ways other than direct military conflict and have the same or greater destructive force. So, with all that is happening, the debt, the political lawfare, the invasion of 21 million illegal aliens, etc., how are we not at war?

In defining the Separation of Powers:

When the President is prevented from controlling the actions of supposed independent agencies or even functions of his own departments…by unelected bureaucrats who hide behind false or overstated claims of expertise…all liberty is threatened.

So, what does the law say concerning judges who violate the Separation of Powers and violate the Constitution? Certainly, these justices need to be judged to the full extent of the law, including suspension and impeachment. The House can impeach them, even if it takes a 2/3 majority vote in the Senate for completion. At the very least, Congressmen need to be on record as to how they vote concerning the endangerment of American citizens. It’s time to judge the judges. Perhaps they could be cellmates and neighbors with the MS-13 “Maryland fathers” in Alcatraz.

