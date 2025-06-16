Immigration Riots and America’s Fascist Party

Over the past twenty-five years, both sides of the political spectrum have accused the other of being captive to fascism or its offshoot Nazism. With the Democrat party’s unabashed promotion of riots and violence in America’s cities, ostensibly on behalf of criminal illegal immigrants, and rampant antisemitism, it can no longer be denied that the party is captive to the tenets of fascism and its progenitor, Marxism, and utilizes the tactics the Nazi’s employed to seize and retain power in perpetuity.

While there are a number of inescapable and disturbing ways in the which the Democrat party emulates the Nazis, there are two intertwined similarities that puts to rest any question that the Democrat Party is little different than the Nazis.

The first is the use of indoctrinated militant cadres to foment street riots, property damage, extortion, and gratuitous violence supposedly on behalf of those they define as “oppressed” while blaming others as the instigators of the violence. The second is a psychopathic obsession and exploitation of race and its inevitable manifestation of rampant and unabashed antisemitism.

Both tactics work in tandem to achieve a pre-ordained objective—economic, societal, and cultural upheaval that leads to permanent one-party rule.

In the 1920s and early 1930s, the Nazi’s, seeking any excuse to riot, eventually settled on a specious claim that they were bringing attention to the dire economic plight of the average German. Behind the façade of concern for the average German, they utilized their militant cadre, the Sturmabteilung (SA), to instigate riots, damage property, and brutalize any opposition as a means of projecting power through intimidation while blaming the government or political opponents for the violence they incited.

The Nazis did not care about the suffering of the citizenry. Instead, their distress was used to justify the violence employed to spread fear and anxiety among the public at large. This single-minded determination to terrorize the citizenry and national political leadership played a key role in their ascendance to power.

Almost immediately upon assuming the reins of government, Hitler and the Nazis seized power by passing laws permanently embedding voting fraud and manipulation in all national elections and transformed the judicial system into a vehicle of oppression directed at their political foes and the Jews while their allies were not prosecuted for any criminal activity.

The Democrat party, using the façade of caring about the black population by combating fictitious “systemic racism” after the death of lifelong criminal George Floyd, followed in the footsteps of their ideological soulmates and promoted street riots, property damage, and gratuitous violence. They utilized their indoctrinated militant cadres, such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter, to project power through intimidation while blaming white supremacy, police brutality, Donald Trump, and Republicans for the violence.

Combined with massive voter fraud and manipulation, these tactics played a significant role in the election of a senescent and manipulable Joe Biden.

Almost immediately upon assuming the reins of government in 2021, the Democrat-controlled House passed a bill to permanently embed voter fraud and manipulation in all federal elections. The Democrats also transformed the Justice Department into a vehicle of oppression directed at their political foes while their allies were either not prosecuted, treated extraordinarily leniently, or pardoned.

Since the election of Donald Trump on November 5, 2024, a stunned Democrat party has been desperately searching for an issue or event its members could exploit in order to again foment street riots, looting, arson, and unconstrained violence. In their impatience, they stampeded themselves into defending the supposed civil rights of violent illegal aliens as part of their newfound love for all illegal immigrants.

The American people are supposed to believe that the Democrat party has unleashed their legions of mind-numbed foot soldiers into America’s cities in order to sow chaos and undermine the Trump Administration because of their hitherto unknown altruism and concern for the “rights” of criminal illegal immigrants

The Democrat party, mirroring its Nazi predecessors, does not care about the so-called plight of millions of illegal immigrants. These immigrants are simply the means to achieve political hegemony by transforming the electorate and a vehicle to justify the Democrats’ ongoing criminality and thuggery.

Promoting racial and ethnic animosity geared to fomenting cultural and societal upheaval was a principal component of Nazi political strategy and philosophy. The Nazi Party was the most racially obsessed political party in human history. Today’s Democrat Party is second only to the Nazi Party in its racial obsession. Every piece of legislation, every accusation against its opponents, every aspect of American society, even weather and climate, is framed in imaginary racism in order to fan the flames of racial and ethnic animosity.

The Nazi Party’s obsession focused on the Nazis perverted belief in the inferiority and superiority of the races or ethnicities. This opened the door to blaming a specific ethnic group (the Jews) for all the problems facing their country. The Democrat party has long claimed that the root cause of virtually all problems facing this nation is “systemic racism” as instigated by the apex oppressor—the so-called “white” race and in particular, the Jews.

Antisemitism is a foundational tenet of Nazism. Antisemitism, through the Democrats’ nine-decade (1870-1960) alliance with the Ku Klux Klan and the advancement of Fascist principles in the 1930s by an antisemitic Franklin Roosevelt, has long been foundational in the Democrat Party.

Today, many elected Democrats openly denigrate the state of Israel, glorify the Palestinian terrorists, and tacitly back those calling for the death of Jews throughout the world. By doing so, they have fueled an exponential increase in anti-Jewish attacks in America’s universities and major cities.

October 7, 2023, a date that will live in infamy in the annals of the state of Israel, has exposed the depth of the Democrat party’s antisemitism and de facto support for the underlying beliefs of Hamas, a terrorist organization that has, as its declared sole reason for existence, the elimination of Israel and the slaughter of all Jews.

Near Nazi-level racism and antisemitism have captured the Democrat party since the beginning of the Obama presidency, resulting in a continuous series of antisemitic or racially inspired riots, marches, and gratuitous violence, all endorsed by the party as a means of intimidation and societal upheaval.

While the current iteration of the Democrat party does not have a military uniform fetish or goose steps up Pennsylvania Avenue, its foot soldiers are little different than the Nazi Party of 1927-1934 in the tactics employed to achieve one-party political hegemony.

The actions and villainy of the Democrat party during the first ten-years of the Trump era have revealed that there are no tactics out-of-bounds, no limit to the lives to be sacrificed, no constraint on lawlessness, no acknowledgment of the rule of law, no deference to a written Constitution, and no respect for the dignity of mankind—just a raw unbridled determination to seize power in perpetuity as they follow in the footsteps of one of the most vile and destructive political movements in human history.