Democrats Veer Hard Left

As the Democrats approach terminal collapse, New York City mayoral primary voters unsurprisingly selected 33-year-old Uganda native and Africana studies (i.e., Arabic courses funded by Qatar) major Zohran Kwame Mamdani (pronouns: “Masculine”), a “socialist” (Marxist), and intifada supporter -- the best of both worlds. A fellow New Yorker describes him as “a 100% Communist Lunatic.” As the sane flee, demented Democrats remaining behind, become increasingly concentrated and empowered. The pace of radicalization accelerates, partly TDS driven.

New York joins America’s two other largest cities: Los Angeles with a Maoist mayor who lost track of how many pilgrimages she made to Havana, and national murder capital Chicago, with Mayor Brandon Johnson, an old-fashioned commie.

No outlier, Mamdani fits tightly within the context of his party’s 197-year history. An elite private school graduate and spawn of a socialist Columbia professor and a filmmaker, he represents an incremental evolution, rather than a revolution, in Democrats' progression. His supporters include the usual suspects: Bernie Sanders, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, Pocahontas, AOC, Congresswoman Nydia Velásquez, NY Attorney General Letitia James, and former congressman Jamaal Bowman, censured by Congress and convicted of the misdemeanor of falsely pulling a fire alarm. Earlier this month, House Minority Leader Jeffries defenestrated DNC Vice Chair (and Mamdani supporter) David Hogg for excessive radicalism. Days later, Jeffries is swept along by an incoming red tide.

Mamdani checks all boxes today’s Democrats demand. Supports Hamas and sharia law; check. Panders to teachers’ unions; check. Antisemitism; check. $30 minimum wage; check. Promises to arrest Netanyahu if he enters the city; check. Gender transitioning minors; check. Mamdani believes “queer liberation means defund the police.” Now we know. Mamdani’s foreign birth precludes presidential hopes. Otherwise, he satisfies all his party’s criteria.

Mamdani’s ascension is unsurprising. As Democrats shed supporters (the sane, males, Whites, Christians, Jews, parents, female athletes, straights, and “cis-genders”), the crazy quotient of those remaining rises proportionately. Autopen’s illegal invaders repelled millions of minorities. Saint Kamala’s potential California gubernatorial bid illustrates accelerating radicalism. Having established her bona fides by vanishing $1.5 billion in several months, lacking evidence of coherence or cognition, she checks the most important boxes. As the party’s stranglehold on cities (housing 80% of Americans) increases, those cities’ voters flee to red jurisdictions. Millions of deportations and the 2030 census will shift congressional seats to Republicans, guaranteeing Democrats permanent minority party status.

The party estranged its big donors (a brake on its most radical elements) in 2024. Departing adults abandon teenagers home alone. Think AOC. The party’s presidential bench just contracted when their entire gubernatorial complement followed California’s Newsom off the cliff. Illegal immigration is an 80/20 issue. Democrats’ street riots will create a 90/10 consensus by the 2026 midterms. The narcissistic Newsom, destroyer of everything he touches, is term-limited from another run. Desperately seeking relevance, obstructing deportations is the hill he will die on. The other 22 blue-state governors joined his career death wish with a mass political suicide letter, supporting Newsom’s last stand by opposing “Trump’s militarization in Los Angeles.” What flies in urban echo chambers nosedives nationally. TDS is politically terminal.

Some signatories were (past tense) potential presidential candidates, in addition to Newsom: Whitmer, Shapiro, Moore, and Hochul. Their national electability is history. Antipathy toward illegal immigration transcends all voting demographics.

Mamdani campaigned promising “A city we can afford.” His platform is succinct: free everything. His plan to pay for his agenda includes tax-the-rich and their corporations, further depopulating the city’s upper classes and commercial tax base. Your Favorite President wasn’t the first or last to flee.

Mamdani’s TikTok-promulgated promises include: free buses, government-operated groceries, rent freezes, a war on landlords, affordable housing construction, obstructing foreclosures (“deed theft”), free daycare and newborns’ baby baskets, elimination of NDAs, tuition-free college, and a “Department of Community Safety to prevent violence before it happens by prioritizing solutions which have been consistently shown to improve safety” (i.e., communist cells of social and mental-health workers -- defunding police by another name). What could go wrong? (More of his fantasies are here.) The jokes write themselves.

Mamdani hastens the Democrats’ extinction. More crime, financial mismanagement, and accelerating flight by the lucid will follow. Biden’s administration on steroids. He proposes taxing Daddy’s employer, Columbia University, to fund his giveaways, a superb proposal conservatives can embrace. Media flacks will short-circuit, contorting into pretzels attempting to conceal Mamdani’s mayhem.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” -- George Orwell, 1984

At least Mamdani isn’t insufferable Andrew Cuomo, responsible for thousands of COVID deaths -- 11,000 by Trump’s reckoning. Cuomo’s considering running as an independent, joining Mayor Adams, in the general election. They could split the Left’s vote, allowing Republican Curtis Sliwa’s victory. Mamdani’s election is hardly certain. Billionaires’ checkbooks are opening for Adams; Cuomo and Sliwa will be pressured to step aside. Cuomo shifted Left, with cashless bail, congestion traffic pricing, banning natural gas, shuttering Indian Point nuclear power plant, and designating NY a sanctuary state. Such performative policies are so yesterday in his party. Succeeding today requires throwing the mob red meat (or arugula), supporting “socialism” and the intifada. Advocating sharia law gains extra points. Environmentalism was fun, but ultimately unfulfilling compared to social chaos. Teenager stuff in contrast.

We are witnessing the denouement of the ancient rural/urban divide. Friction began during Europe’s Middle Ages as society evolved from rural feudalism toward urban mercantilism. First came villages, towns, cities, and finally vast world-cities hosting millions and overseeing sophisticated practices of directing capital movements. That civilization eventually spanned the globe. MAGA (and its foreign populist analogs) represents reassertion of rural/conservative over urban/globalist/liberal values, accompanied by political/financial shifts. Communism/socialism/liberalism/nihilism represent urbanism. Individual liberty marks the countryside. The current tenuous balance will eventually see rural/conservative forces prevail, after long centuries of repression. Constitutional (i.e., rural/conservative) norms were trampled in recent skirmishes. These are being restored. Lawfare and communism represent futile rearguard delaying tactics against the inevitable.

The oligarchs threw in with Democrats/socialists/Islamists, exploiting the masses now turning on them to fund their wars and enrich their government-sanctioned corporate monopolies. Cities transformed from melting pots to segregated housing for the wealthy and the struggling. The middle fled. MAGA (and MAHA) arose in response. Oligarchs will reap what they sowed. Their accumulated trillions in debt can only be unwound by defaults. Each taxpayer’s indebtedness share is around $225,000, equivalent to a decade of average Social Security checks. Taxes can’t possibly honor those obligations. Bond defaults and entitlement haircuts are coming, final windstorms scattering the Democratic party’s ashes.

Twenty-four years since 9/11, 34 years after the Soviet collapse, and 104 years from the CCP’s founding, the islamo-communists’ external attacks are superseded by internal takeovers of America’s largest cities, without shots fired or additional towers collapsed. Bass/Johnson/Mamdani represent Democrats’ peak insanity. A war party, founded to protect slavery and evict Native Americans from their homelands, doubles down on class warfare, turning their guns inward. Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Mary Katherine Ham offers the best take: “The cool thing is real socialism has never been tried before and we can all be excited for the chance to finally see it in action.”

Douglas Schwartz (pronouns: dude) blogs on history and gaslighting at The Great Class War.

Image: Metropolitan Transit Authority