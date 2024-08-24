The Democratic Party was Never Democratic

RFK Jr. recently lamented:

The Democratic party I grew up with, the party of Robert and John Kennedy, was fighting to make sure that Americans, every American, could vote for the candidates that they chose to vote for. And this Democratic party is doing everything in its power to make sure Americans are disenfranchised.

Democrats abhor democracy and project their sins onto opponents. Is this new? Certainly not during the party’s founding or at any point in between.

The Democratic party began in 1828 as a southern phenomenon to elect Andrew Jackson, famous for exploits in Indian wars. Jacksonian “democracy” excluded certain races. Jackson’s Removal Act of 1830 focused on clearing the South of 50,000 remaining Indians to prepare for slave plantations. The Trail of Tears, which herded 15,000 Cherokee west and killed 3-4,000, was not a voter registration drive. Native Americans finally attained citizenship under Coolidge in 1924.

Democrats started the Civil War to prevent all Americans from enjoying citizenship. 800,000 dead later they surrendered. In subsequent generations Democrats sought to undo their loss through Jim Crow and similar segregationist de jure and de facto lawfare techniques that continued past WWII. Republican Abraham Lincoln freed Democrats’ slaves. School desegregation finally began under Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower. He deported over a million illegal immigrants, rectifying another Democratic mess. Republican Richard M. Nixon concluded Democrats’ Vietnam fiasco.

Biden represented the final congressional remnant of Jim Crow, the last of his political breed. Representing Delaware, a slave state, in Congress, he was mentored by figures such as Ku Klux Klan exalted cyclops Robert Byrd. Byrd, eulogized by Biden as someone who “elevated the Senate,” was Senate President Pro Tempore, third in line of presidential succession. Bill Clinton’s mentor was segregationist Arkansas Senator J. William Fulbright. Al Gore Jr.'s father joined Byrd, Fulbright, and other segregationist senators in voting against the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Senator Biden spent 36 years insulting the intelligence of all racial, ethnic, and class interest groups by transparently pandering to any voting block greater than 0.5% of the electorate.

Democrats’ 1960s Great Society programs built on the New Deal’s socialist momentum, making minorities wards of the state and incentivizing destruction of families. Democrats have never practiced democracy. They only work to enfranchise some when it provides partisan benefit. Everyone else they seek to disenfranchise. Ask RFK Jr. or Biden’s 14 million primary voters. Democrats never met a right they didn’t want to suppress against their opponents. Hypocrisy is their strong suit. The party that sponsored slavery pivoted to supporting reparations.

The Democrats’ Jim Crow era has been superseded by their communist flirtation, initially introduced by Bill and Hillary Clinton, then more thoroughly under Obama. Controlling Blacks and Indians expanded into controlling all. Communism's essence is acquisition of power via fraud if elections fail. The party’s current polyamorous marriage -- between “progressives,” Muslims, globalists, foreign enemies, and various useful idiots employed as political muscle -- is no advertisement for democracy. They project onto their opponents the label of anti-democratic. Their lawfare represents a tactical subversion of democracy, a judicial coup.

None of this would have surprised the founders. Realists and students of history, they foresaw democracy's inevitable conclusion, and crafted a republic to postpone the inevitable. Washington repeatedly opposed political parties, and continued preaching their evils in his farewell address:

However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.

Washington wasn’t alone. Alexander Hamilton was the principal author of the address, assisted by James Madison. Today's GOP lags only Democrats in dysfunctionality. Both function as status quo guardians, blocking usurpers from entry. Trump pulled off the impossible with a GOP hostile takeover. RFK Jr. failed to breach Democrats’ layered defenses. Trump appeals to the majority, a unifier. Democrats seek to divide their subjects.

Hamilton, Madison, and Washington used the latter’s retirement to emphasize the necessity for patriotism, the welfare of the whole rather than specific interest groups, the need for “continuance of the Union as a primary object of Patriotic desire.”

The Unity of Government which constitutes you one people... is a main Pillar in the Edifice of your real independence, the support of your tranquility at home, your peace abroad; of your safety; of your prosperity; of that very Liberty which you so highly prize. But as it is easy to foresee, that from different causes & from different quarters, much pains will be taken, many artifices employed, to weaken in your minds the conviction of this truth; as this is the point in your political fortress against which the batteries of internal and external enemies will be most constantly and actively (though often covertly & insidiously) directed, it is of infinite moment, that you should properly estimate the immense value of your national Union, to your collective & individual happiness... and indignantly frowning upon the first dawning of every attempt to alienate any portion of our Country from the rest, or to enfeeble the sacred ties which now link together the various parts.

As was “easy to foresee,” this happened. Kamala Harris is merely the most recent instance of Democrats being Democrats. No anomaly, she represents the norm. A party hack anointed in a back room. At the DNC convention, Obama eulogized Biden and his party:

What I came to admire most about Joe wasn't just his smarts, his experience. It was his empathy and his decency... we needed a leader with the character to put politics aside and do what was right at a time when our economy was reeling... we needed a leader who was steady and brought people together. And was selfless enough to do the rarest thing there is in politics: putting his own ambition aside for the sake of the country. We'll remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger.

Nobody believed any of this. Smarts, empathy, decency, leader, character, selfless, defender of democracy are code words for their converse. Tyranny is now called democracy. The 13 Abbey Gate Gold Star families would especially dispute Biden’s alleged empathy. As George Orwell foretold in his 1984, “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

From their founding, Democrats required only 32 years to tear asunder the “Unity of Government” and “tranquility at home;” and another 57 years to wreck “peace abroad.” “Cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men” then refined their despotic tactics in the subsequent century and into the present. FDR assumed office, and a month later confiscated everyone’s gold, facilitating almost a century of inflation. Then he tried packing the Supreme Court.

227 years after Washington bequeathed a republic, we possess a decrepit democracy. 35%, 16 of our 46 presidents, were Democrats. Having established their inability to govern, we’ve likely seen the last.

Douglas Schwartz blogs on history, politics, economics, and gaslighting at The Great Class War.

Image: AT via Magic Studio