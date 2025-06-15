Can You Handle the Truth about the Comintern?

A clever thing about controlling a country’s media, history, and schools is that you can keep the people ignorant forever. Proof? How many Americans know that we have been in a 100-year war with the Communist International (AKA the Comintern)? Probably not even 1 in 100. So here is a quick summary.

In March 1917, Alexander Kerensky (1881–1970) led a Socialist revolution to victory. Apparently, most Russians were ready for one. That was not sufficient for Lenin and Stalin. Taking advantage of the widespread chaos associated with World War I, they pushed on for total communist victory, which they got the following October.

Russia is huge, more than seven time zones wide. The communists needed a few years to consolidate their power. They debated endlessly over how best to defend and extend their Revolution. They were afraid of what the non-communist countries might try. So they went on offense.

In 1919, they formed the Communist International and essentially declared war on the rest of the world. They would use the Fabian strategy of infiltrating media, unions, educational institutions, political parties, foundations, and cultural groups. They would patiently infect, cripple, and kill everything not well defended.

Large numbers of subversives began to arrive in the U.S. by 1920 and 1921. With an extraordinary capacity for hubris and chutzpah, the Comintern formed thousands of front groups and political parties, and in general participated in American politics as a way to destroy it forever. (Last year, I found a remarkable sign of these times: a paperback titled The Red Web: 1921–1924. There was a lot of political corruption in the United States; this valuable book shows that the Comintern fit right in.)

Around the world, there were turmoil, riots, bombings, assassinations, political treachery, cleverly orchestrated anarchy, etc. The Comintern played for keeps. Hadn’t they just defeated the tsarist empire? Yes, and now they would easily kick the decrepit capitalists into their much deserved graves. Conflict was at full boil by the early 1920s. Communists were particularly eager to eliminate private property, religion (pre-eminently Christianity), money, traditional morality, and traditional education. This onslaught would be conducted on all fronts, by all means available.

Where does all this lead if you’re interested in K–12, which is indeed my primary interest? Keep in mind that throughout the U.S. school system, there was already a socialist/progressive beachhead established by John Dewey starting by 1900. Now we know why our annual education budget is close to $1 trillion but we have 50 million functional illiterates and rank 20th to 35th in every category.

The Comintern discarded that name around 1943 but never backed off its aggressive agenda targeting all aspects of American culture, particularly education. As a result, K–12 is a crime wave and a dead zone. Intentionally.

American public schools pretend to teach children to read, but somehow they can’t manage. It’s the same story everywhere you look. There is never enough money. The kids don’t try. Parents won’t help. Education professors — I think this is obvious — tend to be ideologues dedicated to allowing as little education as possible.

I’m disappointed in the upscale people, as I call them. That’s CEOs, millionaires and billionaires. Most don’t seem all that serious about saving their own society.

Throughout the 1920s, the self-anointed education experts prepared for the overthrow of our school system. In your face, capitalist pigs! Everyone should understand that Communists pursued ideological goals that would expedite the conquest of the U.S.: no religion, no free press, no Western civ, no banks, no traditional or bourgeois values. They freed education in the sense they made it the slave of their political goals. Only a decade after the Comintern arrived in strength, they were ready to launch their own Pearl Harbor–level attack on America: no more phonics in the schools. Literacy sank like the battleship Arizona, halfway to the bottom.

New World Encyclopedia: “The Comintern held seven World Congresses, the first in March, 1919 and the last in 1935. In 1928 it was estimated that the organization had 583,105 members, excluding its Soviet membership.” Translation: Almost 600,000 secret agents labored 24/7 to destroy their nominal homelands.

The Communist International said that it intended to fight “with all means, also with arms in hand, for the overthrow of the international bourgeoisie and for the creation of an international soviet republic as a transition to the complete abolition of the state.”

The Crash of 1929 was viewed as proof that Marx was right and capitalism was doomed. The communists were jubilant and optimistic. I think that’s why they took their big shot at literacy. Now we have 50 million functional illiterates. You can’t say the attack failed.

The Fabian approach is slow, burrowing, and without mercy. Communism infested and controlled more and more aspects of our society. The New York Times quietly assured everyone that these horrors were only a reactionary fantasy. Communists in Hollywood? Don’t be silly! Look at how close Kamala Harris (she and her parents were rumored to be avowed communists) came to total victory.

How do they operate day to day? Go on YouTube and look at any episode of I Led Three Lives, which shows communists in subversion mode. There is no facet too trivial to poison if they think it gains an inch.

Point is, the Comintern is a huge organization, mostly directed from Moscow and dedicated to conquering the USA by furtive subversion. They do not need tanks and aircraft carriers if they have a few operatives at high levels in every relevant organization. The prime example is the public school system, which seems infested with saboteurs. Predictively, all stats show a relentless decline in American schools and their students. Now you know why. Americans should take a larger interest in their schools, and work to protect them.

The phrase Deep State is typically cunning. It calls attention to unreachable forces that seem to be controlling our lives. A better, more accurate name is the Septic State. Or the Comintern.

Bruce Deitrick Price is the author of Saving K–12 and The Education Enigma. His new novel is The Boy Who Saves the World (suspense, crime, intrigue, romance, A.I.). See Lit4u.com for info on Price’s books.

Image: Praveenp via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).