A Trip Down Memory Lane with Our ‘Friend’ China

1989: “Senator Al Gore sponsored legislation barring U.S.-made satellites from being launched on Chinese rockets — unless the president declared such a launch to be in the national interest,” intending to punish Beijing for massacring students in Tiananmen Square. Between 1989 and 1992 President George H.W. Bush issued nine such waivers. Gore denounced Bush as “an incurable patsy.” However, once Bill Clinton and Al Gore were in office, Clinton signed eleven.

1993: Five days before President George H. W. Bush left office, sweeping “aside vehement objections from the Defense Department, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the intelligence community, the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and several members of Congress,” he planned to sell China a Cray Supercomputer, but then postponed the sale “after China allegedly provided missile components and technology to Pakistan.”

China was going to use the supercomputer for “weather forecasting,” but could easily adapt it for military applications simulating nuclear reactions to test designs, speeding development of weapons.

1993: Concerns were expressed that China could share the Cray with Iran, who desired nuclear capability. One expert stated, “We have extreme security concerns with China. They are exporting technology for weapons of mass destruction to very bad places.”

November 1993: Seeking to improve Chinese relations, Clinton’s administration approved the sale of the U.S.-made supercomputer to China for “weather forecasting,” as a “humanitarian gesture.”

1995: Relaxing computer export controls, Clinton created four “tiers” for supercomputer exports with Tier 1 being allies, and tier 4 being terrorist nations. China was in Tier 3, so supercomputers could “be exported to them without federal license.”

These supercomputers were considered “defense-related.”

Clinton’s deregulation on exporting supercomputers was due to increasingly powerful supercomputers being more available worldwide.

1996: The Commerce Department investigated Silicon Graphics’s sale of a supercomputer to a Chinese science academy, but nuclear experts warned that the academy also helps develop long-range missiles.

December 26, 1996: A Hong Kong reseller for Sun Microsystems, Automated Systems Ltd. sold a supercomputer to the Chinese Scientific Institute, a technical institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.” Before delivery, “the computer was sold to Yuanwang Corp.,” an entity of the Chinese army unit COSTIND (Commission on Science, Technology, and Industry for National Defense) who “oversees nuclear weapons research and design for the Chinese Army,” according to Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) documents. Commerce Department’s documents show the Clinton administration knew the Yuanwang company was owned by the Chinese military before the computer was transferred to them.

Chinese aerospace kingpin, Johnny Chung, was involved in a 1996 Clinton campaign-finance scandal involving $366,000 “in suspicious contributions.” Chung was a frequenter of Hillary Clinton’s offices, and was caught illegally funneling money from the China Aerospace International Holdings to the Democratic National Convention (D.N.C.) after which, Bill Clinton “approved the transfer of commercial satellite-launch technology to China,” a “technology that might have helped China improve the accuracy of its long-range ballistic missiles that threaten the U.S.”

Then-Massachusetts Senator, John Kerry, was also a recipient of Chung’s illegal contributions.

1996: After a Chinese rocket exploded carrying a $200 million U.S. satellite, “the Hughes Electronics Corp. gave the Chinese information that, according to the Pentagon, likely helped China hone its ICBM guidance systems.”

June 1997: The Clinton administration found themselves shocked and surprised, for they believed “U.S.-made supercomputers sold to China may have been diverted to military use.”

1998: A House committee “concluded that U.S. technology transfers to China over the past few decades have constituted a serious national security breach.”

1999: It was being stated, “Clinton is guilty of treason.”

In David Horowitz’s book, The Black Book of the American Left Volume 7: The Left in Power Clinton to Obama, he states, Clinton’s “administration’s voluntary release of all the secrets of America’s nuclear tests, combined with the systematic theft of the secrets that were left as a result of its lax security controls, effectively wiped out America’s technological edge.”

May 24, 2000: Clinton awarded China permanent normal trade relations, effectively backing Beijing’s long-in-the making bid to join the World Trade Organization” (WTO), which China did. Clinton stated, “This is a good day for America… In 10 years from now we will look back on this day and be glad we did this.” Yet, Clinton’s decisions “set our rival on a path to become the industrial powerhouse the world knows today, decimating American factory towns in the process and upending old assumptions about how trade affects the economy.”

After Clinton facilitated China’s admission into the WTO in 2000, in April 2004, a CEO of a textile company told me there were four, billion-dollar textile companies in Greensboro, NC in 2000. He asked, “Do you know how many billion-dollar textile companies are left in Greensboro, NC?” He held up his hand making the symbol for a zero. This was for just one industry, one city and the loss of thousands of jobs feeding American working families.

March 2020: Lt. Col. James Zumwalt wrote a detailed well-referenced article titled, “Whose fingerprints are on the coronavirus?” Studying the article and references therein, Zumwalt not only discovered China’s fingerprints, but also the bullet, the smoking gun, and China’s hand covered with traces of gunpowder from firing the gun. Zumwalt followed up with an American Thinker article titled, “Time to post the rest of China’s dirty COVID-19 secret.” Articles written titled “Is China destroying America with ‘a thousand cuts’?” and “Is China today’s ‘professor Moriarty’?”, reveal details of China’s involvement in destroying the United States without war.

Then you have Chinese officials claiming behind closed doors that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) played a role in U.S. cyberattacks, and Corporate investigators discovering evidence that Chinese hackers infiltrated an American telecommunications company in the summer of 2023.

Then we discover Chinese-made solar panels used on American farms have undisclosed, undocumented communication channels in their power inverters, allowing access to the American power infrastructure.

On Fox and Friends First, describing the Chinese nationalist who recently smuggled an “agroterrorism weapon” into the U.S., Todd Piro said,

The suspect is described as a ‘Communist Party loyalist and researcher at the University of Michigan.’ To me those words should never be in the same sentence. Why are American universities harboring the enemy often, throughout our nation, in the name of research.

In response, Gordon Chang said,

It’s because the universities make a lot of money from China through students, through other ways, contributions and that’s why we have these very disturbing ties between American institutes of higher learning and China, and we need to break that.

It’s insane to educate enemies so that they can attempt to destroy our nation. If technology is a national security issue, then education should be too.

Memory lane with China has rapidly become a horrifying nightmare. Unfortunately, this is real, yet many are still asleep.

