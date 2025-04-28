Time to post the rest of China’s dirty COVID-19 secret

During a five month period in 1888, Jack the Ripper became infamous for murdering five women in the streets of London. It has taken almost fourteen decades for the DNA from blood found on the shawl of one of the victims for a match to be made with a living relative of the presumed killer. The Ripper is now believed to have been Aaron Kosminski, a 23-year-old Polish immigrant.

During the period 2019–2023, in the U.S., another killer struck. By the time the killing spree was over, the killer—COVID-19—was responsible for the deaths of more than 1.1 million Americans. People were looking for answers as to how the pandemic originated; unfortunately, however, they were not told the truth—and that truth involves going back to 2003 to understand what really prompted COVID-19 to rear its ugly head in 2019.

After COVID-19 made its global appearance, the administration of President Joe Biden created a website to provide information about the disease and its alleged origin as a bat virus. But, it failed to provide a more plausible explanation—gain-of-function at China’s Wuhan lab.

So then, how did it occur? Was it simply a quirk of nature that led to such human transmissibility or was there a darker cause—such as engaging in “gain-of-function” research to weaponize the virus against man? Whatever the case, by May 2, 2023, it was estimated COVID-19 had claimed 6.8 million lives globally.

It did not take as long to identify the source of COVID-19 as it took to identify Jack the Ripper. On April 18, the administration of President Donald Trump publicly announced on the U.S. government’s COVID-19 website something that Biden never would—focusing accountability for the virus on those who were responsible for creating and releasing it. But even this web addition fails to share the rest of the story.

The government initially claimed that the source of COVID-19 was an infected bat sold at a “wet (open air) market” in Wuhan, China, followed by its consumption by the buyer, which triggered the virus’s global journey.

Trump’s addition to the website (covid.gov page) included a section along with text reading “LAB LEAK” and “The true origins of COVID-19.” It lays responsibility for both the weaponization of the bat virus and its leak at the feet of the Chinese who were experimenting with it at their laboratory in Wuhan. The entry faults other entities and individuals as well for their actions during the pandemic.

Yet, despite this website addition, a very dark part of China’s history in the development of the virus goes back to 2003. This, surprisingly, however has received very little attention in the West.

In a secret speech given by then-Chinese Defense Minister General Chi Hoatian, he claimed a “fundamental conflict” with the U.S. lay ahead for China in pursuing its global objectives. In comparing the U.S.-China rivalry, Chi referenced the famous Chinese proverb “Two tigers cannot hide in the same mountain.” Only, he added a pertinent point: in such a case, one tiger must take the initiative to eliminate the other and that tiger must be China.

To the astonishment of his audience he began to explain how this could be done in a way least damaging to China, “We are not as foolish as to want to perish together with America by using nuclear weapons,” he said. Only by using non-destructive weapons that can kill many people will we be able to reserve America for ourselves.” He added that such a concept “is already in play.”

In a lengthy and somewhat rambling speech, Chi recognized his country’s need for more territory for its expanding population. Incredibly, he laid out a plan for meeting this need by “colonizing” America. But how could this possibly be achieved? The seed of his plan—planted 22 years ago—was to seek development of a genetically modified virus that was capable of being transmitted primarily to Caucasians only!

The speech is a frightening read. And, with the release of COVID-19 from China’s Wuhan lab in 2019, it is not beyond reason to believe that, by making a bat virus transmittable to humans, China was seeking to make Chi’s dream come true. Obviously, however, COVID-19 was not the solution sought as humans of all ethnicities fell victim to it. But it does raise the question as to whether the 2019 release was an intentional one, to test its viability, or an accidental one due to the known lack of strict safety measures enforced at the Wuhan lab.

Regardless of intent, a 2023 data breach of the personal genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe should be most worrisome. Access to such a database by China would obviously have greatly enhanced its effort to develop a Caucasian-only focused virus. The question remains whether the hack was by China or some other entity that would find a willing buyer of the data in China.

Trump’s COVID-19 website addition identifying China’s Wuhan lab as being responsible for the virus and its release is an important first step in laying out the truth. But even more important now is the publicization of the goal Chi detailed in his secret speech—one indicating China views its rivalry with the U.S. as a death match for which it is already working the solution.

