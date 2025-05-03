The Time for Talking With Iran is Past

Once again, we attempt to engage in constructive dialogue with terrorists concerning nuclear disarmament. This movie has been played before and does not have a happy ending. In fact, it has been playing for over ten years. Even longer if you consider Bill Clinton’s failed nuclear disarmament deal with North Korea in the 1990s.

Offering to negotiate with Islamic terrorists is a statement of weakness. They fully understand our weaknesses, but we utterly fail to understand their fanaticism. Islam is closer to a barbaric political movement more akin to Nazism than the Judaeo-Christian belief system codified in the Ten Commandments. The business about “thou shalt not kill” or “thou shalt not bear false witness” doesn’t hold amongst the Iranians and their proxies.

During both world wars, Muslims aligned themselves with two different German tyrants to kill Americans. No one seems to remember this or, if they do, feel that it is pertinent to understanding today’s Islam. Nor do Westerners take seriously the barbarity with which Muslims fight, although October 7 should have given us a hint.

The recent failed talks with Hamas, the worthless 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, and the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon that lasted only a day are indicative of the futility of negotiations with people who have religious permission to lie and their Prophet’s exhortation to spread their faith through fire and sword. I cannot understand why diplomats like Presidential Envoy Witkoff are surprised when people who have never honored a peace agreement fail to negotiate in good faith.

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh is an Iranian-American political scientist, Harvard-educated scholar, and businessman. His accreditations are numerous, and he warned of the dangers and consequences of the deadly Iranian nuclear game:

Tehran has played this game before: Agree to talks. Make vague promises. Extract sanctions relief. Then quietly continue nuclear development under the radar. This formula has worked for more than two decades. Right now, the only reason Iran is talking is to stall, to promise just enough to prevent America from striking it -- “We are almost there!” -- to keep its regime and avoid seeing its uranium centrifuges and enrichment sites blasted to rubble. The regime does not want war -- but it also cannot accept total nuclear disarmament. The Islamic Republic has smoothly outmaneuvered every administration. It has accepted deals to avoid confrontation, then quietly violated them. With each round of negotiations, Iran gained what it needed -- time, money, legitimacy -- and gave away nothing it could not reverse.

The same essay contains other information Trump officials would do well to recognize, such as former parliamentary speaker Ali Motahhari admitting that Iran’s nuclear goals were always about war, not energy.

Nor is the threat coming solely from Iran. Rafizadeh warns that China and Russia are helping Iran achieve its nuclear weapons goals before Trump’s negotiation deadline passes.

The phrase, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” applies here. Both China and Russia believe it would hurt America to destroy Israel, which is Iran’s primary goal. Additionally, China gets much-needed energy from Iran, while Iran, along with North Korea, has been sending weapons to Russia. Rafizadeh explains,

Now with Trump’s ultimatum delivered on March 7 to Iran—giving the regime a two month deadline either to give up its nuclear and missile programs or face severe consequences— Beijing and Moscow have simply been accelerating Tehran’s efforts to join the nuclear club and to possess at least six nuclear bombs before Trump’s deadline expires.

What Europeans and other Israel foes in the West refuse to acknowledge is that Israel is the front line in Islam’s war against the West. If Israel falls, the Muslim world will turn its full attention to Europe, flooding it with “refugees” in a way that will make 2015’s mass migration look almost inconsequential.

We have already seen what mass Muslim migration has done to Europe’s prior status, which was very peaceful, a combination of the externally imposed Pax Americana and the internal reality of very old cultures that had ironed out most criminal behavior.

We have all read of accounts such as the mass rape of white girls by Muslim gangs in England, something the government quietly accommodated. Thus, in exchange for political support, the Labour Party had the police look the other way. Meanwhile, in “gun-free” Sweden, the Muslim immigrant gangs have gone beyond guns to hand grenades and IEDS.

One of the most recent examples of extreme Islamic violence occurred in France on the night of April 14. In eight cities, Islamic gangs engaged in orchestrated raids against prisons across France, using arson (reminiscent of what’s happening in Israel now) and automatic weapons. The entire attack, essentially an act of war, was in response to a government attempt to crack down on drug smuggling and trafficking.

While America’s overall Muslim population is smaller than Europe’s, wherever Muslims and their fellow travelers are concentrated, violence follows. In Dearborn, Michigan, they call for “Death to America. In Chicago, Muslim students scream, “America is the cancer. Islam is the cure. Down with Democracy. Down with capitalism.”

Islamic propaganda, paid for by various Islamic states, is promoted in numerous colleges across our country to subvert our society. We have passed legislation to curb this, but have excluded Qatar, a state sponsor of terrorism as bad as Iran. Qatari money purchased this exclusion.

This violent propagandizing will lead to European-style attacks from inside our country. You cannot treat the symptoms without attacking the source of the problem. Iran.

Iran, through its proxies, is encircling the Western World. Thus, Hezbollah operations in the Western hemisphere have partnered with the Mexican cartels and China in drug trafficking since the mid-1980s. Hamas came to Mexico in 2022 to aid in the construction of terror tunnels into America—something they could do because of the construction expertise they gained in Israel.

Iran is exercising control in Iraq. Meanwhile, despite Israel’s damage to Hezbollah and Hamas, those organizations are still alive, with their leaders having retreated to Turkey, Qatar, and Malaysia. Additionally, Iran has formed a new terror group to undermine the existing Sudanese government. They will keep going into the African continent unless stopped.

With or without nuclear weapons, the Mullahs are dangerous, but once nuclear, the danger becomes exponentially worse.

President Trump is not operating like a wartime president faced with an existential threat. And yet we are at war. We have been in regular conflict with Iran since the 1979 hostage crisis and the 1983 bombing in Beirut that killed 241 U.S. Marines. When we didn’t retaliate, Iran understood that the U.S. was a paper tiger. And so, in the 21st century, they freely funded and directed the Iraqi insurgency.

It's time for President Trump to stop with the threats already and just strike. The Iranians are taking his measure, and they are not impressed.