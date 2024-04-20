The Middle Eastern War Being Waged Across America’s Southern Border

The dangers from the steady stream of millions of unvetted migrants crossing illegally into our country should be clear to everyone. However, the most understated threat is that of terrorist infiltration. Reports of tens of thousands of military-age Middle Eastern men coming through should heighten everyone’s concerns about the potential for nation-ending terrorism.

The Mexican cartel drug trafficking is far worse than most might think. Terrorist organization Hezbollah has partnered with the cartels and is active south of our border in various countries, including Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Panama, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Curaçao. They also operate their drug networks in America and Canada.

Multiple U.S. presidents have ignored this ongoing problem—although President Trump should be excluded from culpability since he vigorously fought for a wall to protect America’s southern border. Both Democrats and the Establishment Wing of his own party vigorously opposed his efforts. If Trump does not get back into office, the problems at our southern border will destabilize our country.

Image by Andrea Widburg

In 2011, Roger F. Noriega and Jose R. Cardenas were already warning about the mounting terrorism threat from Hezbollah in Latin America (emphasis added):

Over the last several years Hezbollah and its patrons in Iran have greatly expanded their operations in Latin America to the detriment of inter- American security and U.S. strategic interests. Today, Hezbollah is using the Western Hemisphere as a staging ground, fundraising center, and operational base to wage asymmetric warfare against the United States. Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez and other anti-American governments in the region have facilitated this expansion by rolling out the welcome mats for Hezbollah and Iran.

Already in 2011, estimates were that, in the tri-border area and elsewhere in Latin America, Islamic extremists were remitting $300-$500 million annually back to Middle East terrorists. This works with each Hezbollah cell operating like an independent, and extremely sophisticated “franchise.” Hezbollah operatives establish mosques and other Islamic centers and then begin to convert and recruit people, establish internet sites, utilize media broadcasting, and develop operational systems that oversee logistics, planning, surveillance, and mission execution.

As President Trump has noted, these terrorists are very smart. At least, they’re smarter than the vast majority of those in Washington who either downplay the danger they pose or, worse, completely ignore it.

Since 2011, things have only gotten worse when it comes to Islamic terrorism posed on our southern borders. At the end of 2023, Celina B. Realuyo explained,

For decades, the Tri-Border Area of Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay has been the hub of Iranian and Hezbollah activity in Latin America, capitalizing on large Lebanese and Shiite communities. According to the late Argentine special prosecutor Alberto Nissan, Hezbollah established its presence in Latin America in the mid-1980s, beginning in the Tri-Border Area, a relatively lawless region. From its base in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, it set up illicit enterprises to fund its operations in the Middle East and elsewhere. This includes money laundering, counterfeiting, piracy, and drug trafficking. In addition to trafficking illicit drugs from Paraguay to Europe, the group has reportedly expanded into cryptocurrency mining.

Hezbollah has made billions in drug trafficking, as well as money laundering, counterfeiting, etc., to fund its international terrorism. Significantly, since Biden’s open border policy began, it can make common cause with Latin American cartels, which get support from leftist Latin American governments.

According to Arizona law enforcement personnel, cartels are buying up real estate on both sides of the border to set up staging areas and camps. These cartels operate with high-tech communications equipment and utilize scouts with snipers on high ground along trafficking lanes. Border enforcement personnel further report that the Mexican army has occasionally provided surveillance and coverfire for traffickers on occasion.

By tying into the drug cartels, Hezbollah has expanded its networks into America, all while getting protection from Mexico and other corrupt governments with leftist leadership (e.g., Venezuela). Brazil’s current leftist government, which strongly supports Hamas, is unlikely to stand against Hezbollah.

Mexico is a belligerent nation acting in a warlike manner towards America. It is time to move against Mexico along with Venezuela and any other nation that aligns with Hezbollah and its sponsor, Iran. Doing so makes more sense than continuing our proxy war against Russia. Our actions against our South American adversaries should be political, financial, and, most of all, physical. We have every right to attack terrorist training centers and destroy their drug networks. Our national survival depends on it.

And just to complicate matters and show how high the stakes are, China is supplying the base materials for manufacturing fentanyl and other drugs to the cartels (both Latin American and Middle Eastern) that ship their completed products into America. China is effectively supporting Iran’s interests. This is the new Nexus of Evil: China, Iran, Russia, and various Latin American states such as Mexico and Venezuela.

America desperately needs to focus on the threats to our nation that are taking place in the Western Hemisphere. The war America needs to fight is against Hezbollah and its allies operating in our hemisphere. To win that war, we must directly support Israel, which is also battling Iran’s proxies (Hamas from Gaza and Hezbollah from Lebanon). We share a common enemy and need to work together for our shared survival.