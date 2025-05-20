Race Fatigue in the United States

The reaction of the American left and its adjacent black political class to the arrival of 59 white refugees fleeing de facto genocide in South Africa, combined with ever-accelerating racist rhetoric and demands from America’s black population has further exposed the depth of anti-white racism in the United States and accelerated race fatigue among the vast majority of the American population.

The Episcopal Church Migration Ministries, contractually obligated to the federal government to assist in resettling refugees regardless of race or nationality since 1988, has terminated its participation in the program because of a few white South Africans refugees declaring “In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to social justice and reconciliation…we are unable to take this step.”

Bishop Sean W. Rowe, in a self-damning, openly racist statement abetting the anti-white rhetoric of the Black political class, said: “It’s against what we stand for to help white refugees fleeing South Africa.” Further, “We can’t be ourselves in the Episcopal Church and take this step of resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa.”

Martin Luther King and both black and white partners during the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Public domain.

A CNN panel, consisting primarily of black former Obama and Biden staffers and dyed-in-the-wool leftists, declared that being victims of crimes does not entitle white South Africans to asylum in the United States and that they are not the type of immigrants we want in our country because they are white.

These openly racist comments are not surprising, given that there is among the black political class a constant and endless drumbeat of anti-white rhetoric from virtually every black member of Congress, state legislators, mayors, and many of those now seeking political office. Almost all of them are enthusiastically supported by the majority of black media outlets and websites.

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) recently claimed, “White supremacy is rampant in this country, just look at the current administration…they have contributed to racial terrorism.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) offered her own spin: “The United States [i.e. the white population] owes us a debt; we need reparations now.” She cited “emboldened white supremacy” as a catalyst for the introduction of reparation legislation costing $14 trillion (or 2.5 years of all taxes collected by the Federal Government).

According to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX),

We right now have a white supremacist sitting in the White House. He is backed by other white supremacists. If you really want to know who are the criminals are in this country, you can google it. The people that commit 80 percent of the most violent crimes in this country are white supremacists, yet for whatever reason, they sit and serve at the pleasure of the president.

In fact, per FBI data, in 2023, blacks, who make up 12% of the population, committed 46% of all violent crimes.

Martin Luther King would be aghast at the current state of race relations in America, as race-based hatred now permeates much of the black population, abetted by their white sycophants among the far left. Their underlying belief is that whites are not only historically unredeemable racists but, as Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire observed, “They want us to believe that white people are somehow not native or indigenous to any place on earth.” Therefore, whites are deserving of never-ending disdain and persecution for their innumerable past “sins.”

For forty-five years (1964 to 2009), the United States experienced noteworthy progress in race relations. Thanks to the efforts of individual citizens in their communities throughout all regions of the country, this nation was well on its way to racial healing. In 2008, only 18% of Americans were greatly concerned or worried about the state of race relations in the country, as nearly 70% thought that relations between whites and blacks were very or somewhat good.

In 2009, the most divisive and societally destructive president in American history, Barack Obama, came into office determined to reverse this trend by manipulating the black citizenry into abandoning racial harmony. To do so, he maliciously demonized the white population. He succeeded in fanning the dying embers of racism into a potential national conflagration.

Thanks to Obama and the media’s incessant drumbeat that so-called “white supremacy” is a major threat to black Americans, a Washington Post poll revealed that three-quarters of blacks are worried that a white person will attack them or someone they love. The reality is that Blacks perpetrate the vast majority of interracial crime. Meanwhile, nearly as many blacks, 70 percent, believe that half or more of all white people “hold white supremacist beliefs.”

A Rasmussen poll exposed the inevitable and disturbing reality that only 54% of blacks think it’s ok to be white. Race-based hatred and discrimination now appear to pervade the bulk of the black population. This same mindset is also pervasive within far too many of the nation’s private and government institutions.

As a former participant in the Civil Rights Movement, I can say with certainty that those people, whether black or white, who were determined to permanently eradicate institutional racism and discrimination, would be as angered and horrified at the racial exploitation and animosity rampant in today’s United States as I am. This outcome would have been unthinkable to the many white and black activists who sacrificed their lives in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement.

On July 4, 1963, as part of a predominantly white crowd of demonstrators intent on desegregating Gwynn Oak Amusement Park outside of Baltimore, I briefly met Michael Schwerner. In August of that summer, unbeknownst to me until many years later, we were both in attendance at the March in Washington for Jobs and Freedom highlighted by Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Ten months later, he was brutally murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi along with Andrew Goodman and James Chaney.

Both Schwerner and Goodman were white and among a considerable number of white citizens who gave their lives in order to permanently stamp out institutionalized racism and outright segregation. Untold thousands of others joined in protests, demonstrations, and voter drives, oftentimes at great financial and personal cost.

In 1960, nearly 89% of the American population identified as white. The involvement of a significant percentage of the white population was critical to the success of the Civil Rights Movement. Further, the goal of eliminating all vestiges of institutionalized racism would not have been achieved without the acquiescence of the vast majority of the white population.

The determination of a significant segment of America’s white population to right wrongs and live by the tenets of the Declaration of Independence stretches back to the abolition movements in the early nineteenth century. This determination culminated in a devastating and brutal Civil War, a war in which nearly 400,000 white Union soldiers died to end slavery. (The equivalent of over 5 million today.)

This nation cannot survive if 41 million Americans who identify as black are coerced into pitting themselves against 250 million Americans who identify as white (which includes 60-plus percent of Hispanics).

Both blacks and whites have much in common, and race relations are an ongoing challenge in any multi-racial society, but the black political and cultural leadership must stop its vile racist rhetoric, aimed at manipulating the black population into reveling in threats, violence, and intimidation against their fellow citizens. Race fatigue is beginning to take hold of the country.

If this continuous drumbeat of race hatred continues, then American society will assuredly descend into chaos as the white and other minority populations will abandon trying to coexist with the black population.